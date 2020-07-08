 TigerDetails - Nation's No. 1 player Korey Foreman releases top 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 19:44:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's No. 1 player Korey Foreman releases top 7

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

The nation's top player has narrowed his list down to seven schools.

LSU, Georgia, USC, Oregon, Alabama, Clemson and Howard University made the cut for No. 1 defensive end Korey Foreman.

In a post on social media, Foreman said: "I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and be different."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}