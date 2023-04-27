There’s a lot of old school in LSU Lady Tigers head basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

The unparalleled success of her Baylor and LSU programs have been built by making talented players fundamentally sound.

That doesn’t sound sexy, but it’s what was drilled into her as college player at Louisiana Tech in the early 1980s and it remains the non-negotiable building block of her success with four national titles and counting..

But Mulkey also realizes as times change, she must go with the flow in areas she may been uncomfortable with in the past.

So while she initially had reservations about the transient nature of the NCAA transfer portal, it has allowed her to build a national championship program in just her second season at LSU.

And it sometimes gives her second chances of getting players she originally tried to recruit who signed elsewhere.

Which is case for Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith, who in November 2019 was the state of Washington’s high school Player of the Year when she chose the Cardinals over then-Mulkey coached Baylor.

On Thursday after 101 starts in 101 games in three seasons at Louisville where Van Lith scored 1,554 points and averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists as two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team guard, she announced she was transferring to LSU.