LSU’s annual L-Game spring game will be held on April 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.





The spring game will follow 15 spring practices that will get underway beginning on March 7 and last through April 6.





The spring calendar also includes the NFL Pro Day on March 22 and the Coaches Clinic on March 28-29.





This year’s spring will be the first for returning quarterback Joe Burrow, who transferred to LSU last year in June before the start of summer workouts and fall camp. It’ll also be the first for several impact freshmen, most notably 5-star cornerback signee Derek Stingley Jr. and 4-star nose tackle Siaki Ika.





After standout junior campaigns, the Tigers are seeking to replace linebacker Devin White, defensive tackle Ed Alexander and cornerback Greedy Williams. Additionally, placekicker Cole Tracy, left guard Garrett Brumfield and safety John Battle are also onto the next phase of their careers.





The spring game will mark the return for junior edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, who tore his ACL and missed the majority of his sophomore season after the Week 1 victory over Miami.





Elsewhere, expect a ton of competition in the backfield, linebacking corps, secondary and on special teams. LSU will return standouts Kristian Fulton, Grant Delpit, Michael Divinity Jr., Breiden Fehoko and Rashard Lawrence.





Other highly touted freshmen will join the team in the summertime, most notably running backs John Emery Jr. and Tyrion Davis, offensive lineman Kardell Thomas, defensive backs Raydarious Jones and Cordale Flott, and defensive athlete Marcel Brooks.