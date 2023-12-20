The early signing period opened the door to 27 new players from the Class of 2024 as the Tigers signed all of their verbal commits from the recruiting cycle. Before 8 a.m., letters of intent started rolling in as four-star defensive end Gabriel Reliford , a former Texas A&M pledge, kicked things off.

The Tigers inked 11 offensive players, 15 defensive players and one special teamer in kicker Aeron Burrell, who will enroll at LSU in the summer. There's also a contingent of recruits committed to finishing out their respective basketball careers in Kylan Billiot and Ory Williams.

Trey'Dez Green, the highest-rated recruit signed by LSU from the Class of 2024, ranked the No.1 player in Louisiana and at the tight end position in Rivals.com's Dec. 6 update. Along with Billiot, Davhon Keys and Kolaj Cobbins, Green is playing in the All-American Bowl next month.

LSU signed one junior college transfer: defensive tackle Shone Washington. The former Georgia lineman pledged to the Tigers on Nov. 27, following a visit for the Texas A&M game. Washington, a New Orleans product, held a commitment to LSU in the Class of 2022.

Colin Hurley was the lone quarterback signed Wednesday. The four-star pro style recruit reclassified to the Class of 2024, moving down to a four-star rating in the process. Fresh off the U.S. Army Bowl on Monday, Hurley will enroll at LSU in January.

The NCAA Dead Period started Monday, meaning coaches are prohibited from having face-to-face contact with high school recruits. Coaches are still allowed to extend offers and communicate with recruits over the phone. The period concludes Jan. 11.

For more on what LSU staff members posted and a chronological signing list for today, check out Signing Day Central in The Quad.