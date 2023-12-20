Advertisement
National Signing Day: LSU football inks 27 commits from Class of 2024

Colin Hurley
Colin Hurley (Taylor O'Brien of Tailored Technique)
Kenny Van Doren • Death Valley Insider
Recruiting Analyst
@thevandalorian
Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.
LSU made quick work with National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The early signing period opened the door to 27 new players from the Class of 2024 as the Tigers signed all of their verbal commits from the recruiting cycle. Before 8 a.m., letters of intent started rolling in as four-star defensive end Gabriel Reliford, a former Texas A&M pledge, kicked things off.

2024 LSU Football Signee List
Name Position Stars Rating

Gabriel Reliford

DE

5.8

Weston Davis

OL

5.9

Bernard Causey

DB

5.7

PJ Woodland

DB

5.8

Christopher Jackson

DB

5.8

Xavier Atkins

LB

5.8

Jelani Watkins

WR

5.8

Ory Williams

OL

5.7

Tylen Singleton

DB

5.9

Ethan Calloway

OL

5.8

Michael Turner

WR

5.7

Kylan Billiot

WR

5.8

DaShawn Mcbryde

DB

5.8

Davhon Keys

LB

5.8

Ahmad Breaux

DE

5.7

Colin Hurley

QB

5.8

Wallace Foster

DB

5.7

Khayree Lee Jr.

OL

5.7

Kolaj Cobbins

LB

5.9

Aeron Burrell

K

5.4

Trey'Dez Green

TE

6

Ju'Juan Johnson

DB

5.8

De'Myrion Johnson

DT

5.7

Joel Rogers

DB

5.8

Joseph Cryer

OL

5.6

Caden Durham

RB

5.9

Shone Washington

DT

5.5
LSU is listed at 13th in Rivals.com's Class of 2024 recruiting ranking.
The Tigers inked 11 offensive players, 15 defensive players and one special teamer in kicker Aeron Burrell, who will enroll at LSU in the summer. There's also a contingent of recruits committed to finishing out their respective basketball careers in Kylan Billiot and Ory Williams.

Trey'Dez Green, the highest-rated recruit signed by LSU from the Class of 2024, ranked the No.1 player in Louisiana and at the tight end position in Rivals.com's Dec. 6 update. Along with Billiot, Davhon Keys and Kolaj Cobbins, Green is playing in the All-American Bowl next month.

LSU signed one junior college transfer: defensive tackle Shone Washington. The former Georgia lineman pledged to the Tigers on Nov. 27, following a visit for the Texas A&M game. Washington, a New Orleans product, held a commitment to LSU in the Class of 2022.

Colin Hurley was the lone quarterback signed Wednesday. The four-star pro style recruit reclassified to the Class of 2024, moving down to a four-star rating in the process. Fresh off the U.S. Army Bowl on Monday, Hurley will enroll at LSU in January.

The NCAA Dead Period started Monday, meaning coaches are prohibited from having face-to-face contact with high school recruits. Coaches are still allowed to extend offers and communicate with recruits over the phone. The period concludes Jan. 11.

For more on what LSU staff members posted and a chronological signing list for today, check out Signing Day Central in The Quad.

