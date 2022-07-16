NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 10: Days signs with Heat, Smart released

Six of nine former LSU basketball standouts were set to play their final games Saturday on the 10th day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

But Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs) and Javonte Smart (Miami Heat) didn’t play because Days signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat as the Heat waived Smart.

Days was just a handful of players to average a double-double – 13.7 points and 10 rebounds – in the LVB Summer League. He shot 55.8 percent from the field, 37.5 from the 3-point line and 100 percent from the free throw line.

Smart was released after playing in six summer league games for the Heat, including two in the California League and four in Las Vegas. In Vegas, he averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, but shot just 32.2 from the field and 19.2 percent from 3-point line while hitting 83 percent of his free throws.

Former LSU players Trendon Watford and Josh Gray of the Portland Trail Blazers will play in the Vegas championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. CT vs. the New York Knicks.

Here’s what happened with all the ex-Tigers Saturday:

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Started, played 32:30, scored 25 points with 6 assists and in Brooklyn’s 102-95 win over the Boston Celtics. Was 10 of 20 (50 percent) from the field, 0 of 1 (50 percent) from 3-point line and 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Thomas’ final summer league stats for the 3-2 Nets: Started all five games, averaging 27.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 30.2 minutes of playing time. Shot 42 of 95 (44.2 percent) from the field, 6 of 22 (27.2 percent) from the 3-point line and 47 of 54 (87 percent) from the free throw line.

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 26:44, scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists and 2 turnovers in Houston’s 92-81 win over Sacramento Kings. Was 7 of 14 (50 percent) from the field, 2 for 4 (50 percent) from the 3-point line and 3 of 3 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Eason’s summer league stats for the 3-2 Rockets: Started all in five games, averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1 blocked shot in 25 minutes of playing time. Shot 34 of 76 (44.7 percent) from the field, 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) from the 3-point line and 11 of 14 (78.6 percent) from the free throw line.

Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Started, played 9:20, scored 6 points with 3 rebounds in Los Angeles’ 95-84 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Was 3 of 5 (60 percent) from the field and 0 for 1 (.000) from the 3-point line

O’Neal’s summer league stats for the 5-3 Lakers (2-1 in California, 3-2 in Las Vegas): Played in seven games (started one) averaging 4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 9 minutes playing time per game. Shot 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) from the field, 0 of 3 (.000) from 3-point line and 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the free throw line.

Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs)

Did not play in San Antonio’s 90-87 win over the Memphis Grizzlies because he was signed to a two-way contract by the Miami Heat.

Days final summer league stats for the 1-4 Spurs: Played and came off the bench in three games, averaging 13.7 points, 10 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Shot 15 of 28 (55.6 percent) from the field, 6 of 16 (37.5) from the 3-point line) and 5 of 5 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Not listed on roster for Memphis’ 90-87 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Waters’ final summer league stats for the 4-4 Grizzlies (2-1 in Salt Lake City, 2-3 in Las Vegas): Played in four games and started once, averaging 9.8 points, 2.25 rebounds, 3.75 assists, 1.25 assists and 20 minutes playing time. Shot 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) from the field, 4 of 14 (28.6) from the 3-point line and 11 of 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Did not play in Miami’s late game vs the Los Angeles Clippers because he was waived by the Heat.

Smart’s final summer league stats for the 2-5 Heat (1-2 in California, 1-3 in Las Vegas): Has played in six games (starting five times), averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists. Has shot 30 of 96 (31.3 percent) from the field, 8 of 40 (20 percent) from the 3-point line) and 13 of 16 (85 percent) from the free throw line.

Sunday’s games (last day)

NBA Las Vegas Summer League championship game

Portland Trail Blazers (Trendon Watford, Josh Gray vs. New York Knicks, 2 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix Suns (Duop Reath) vs. Indiana Pacers, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU