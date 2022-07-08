NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 2: Thomas, Days spark ex-Tigers in action

Here’s what happened with four former LSU basketball standouts Friday on the second day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

F Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs)

In his pro debut as an undrafted rookie, Days came off the bench, played 18:32, scored 11 points with 7 rebounds, and 1 turnover in San Antonio’s 99-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Was 5 of 17 (71.4 percent) from the field and 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the 3-point line.

G Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Last year’s Las Vegas Summer League co-MVP and the league’s leading scorer started, played 31:07, scored 31 points with 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 turnovers in Brooklyn’s 94-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Was 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) from the field, 1 of 6 (16.7 percent) from the 3-point line and 8 of 12 (66.7) from the free throw line. The Nets trailed by 17 at the end of third quarter (summer league games have 10 minutes quarters, two minutes shorter than NBA regular season and playoff games) before Thomas scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to rally his team back.

F Shareef O’ Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Came off the bench, played 14:26, scored 7 points with 4 rebounds in Los Angeles’ 104-84 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Was 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from the field, 0 for 1 (.000) from the 3-point line and 3 of 6 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

O’Neal’s summer league stats for the 3-1 Lakers (2-1 in California, 1-0 in Las Vegas): Played in three games, averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists. Has shot 5 of 11 (60 percent) from the field and 3 of 4 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

C Duop Reath (Phoenix Suns)

Came off the bench, played 15:41, scored 11 points with 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 blocked shot, 1 turnover in Phoenix’s 104-84 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Was 5 of 8 (45.4 percent) from the field, 0 of 1 (.000 percent) from the 3-point line and 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the free throw line.

Saturday’s games

Miami Heat (Javonte Smart) vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Houston Rockets (Tari Eason) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 8:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Portland Trail Blazers (Trendon Watford, Josh Gray) vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m., ESPN2



