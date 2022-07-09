NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 3: Eason has second double-double

Here’s what happened with five former LSU basketball standouts Saturday on the third day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Started, played 17:41, scored 8 points with 3 rebounds, 1 blocked shot and 1 turnover in Miami’s 88-78 win over the Boston Celtics. Was 4 of 12 (33.3 percent) from the field and 0 for 4 (.000) from the 3-point line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-2 Heat (1-2 in California, 1-0 in Las Vegas): Has played in three games (starting twice), averaging 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Has shot 13 of 45 (28.8 percent) from the field, 3 of 18 (16.7) from the 3-point line) and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 14:26, scored 14 points with 11 rebounds in Houston’s 90-88 win over Oklahoma City. Was 5 of 10 (50 percent) from the field, 1 for 3 (33.3) from the 3-point line and 3 of 4 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

Eason’s summer league stats for the 1-1 Rockets: Started and played in two games, averaging 14 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2.5 fouls. Has shot 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) from the field, 3 of 12 (25 percent) from the 3-point line and 3 of 4 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Did not play in Memphis’ 94-72 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 2-2 Grizzlies (2-1 in Salt Lake City, 0-1 in Las Vegas): Played in three games and started once, averaging 7.7 points, 2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Has shot 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) from the field, 2 of 9 (22.2) from the 3-point line and 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Started, played 30:58, scored 17 points with 11 rebounds in Portland’s 85-68 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Was 6 of 12 (50 percent) from the field, 1 for 3 (33.3) from the 3-point line and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Watford’s summer league stats for the 1-1 Trailblazers: Started and played in two games, averaging 12 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block in 30.5 minutes. Has shot 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) from the field, 1 of 7 (14.2 percent) from the 3-point line and 5 of 7 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line.

Josh Gray (Portland Trail Blazers)

Did not play in Portland’s 85-68 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 1-1 Trail Blazers: Played in one game, averaging 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 turnover in 9:10. Has shot 0 of 1 (.000 percent) from the field.

Sunday’s games

Brooklyn Nets (Cam Thomas) vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Phoenix Suns (Duop Reath) vs. Washington Wizards, 4:30, NBA-TV

San Antonio Spurs (Darius Days) vs. Warriors, 6:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Memphis Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Los Angeles Lakers (Shareef O’Neal) vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8:30 p.m., NBA-TV