NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 4: Ex-Tiger Thomas scores 26 in Nets' win

Here’s what happened with five former LSU basketball standouts Sunday on the fourth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Started, played 30:30, scored 26 points with 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 turnovers in Brooklyn’s 91-84 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Was 5 of 17 (33.3 percent) from the field, 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from 3-point line and 15 for 15 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Thomas’ summer league stats for the 1-1 Nets: Played in two games (starting twice), averaging 28.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 30:48 minutes. Has shot 16 of 40 (29.4 percent) from the field, 9 of 23 (39.1) percent) from the 3-point line and 23 of 27 (85.2 percent) from the free throw line.

Duop Reath (Phoenix Suns)

Started and played 2:30 before hurting ankle and sitting out rest of game, scored 2 points with 1 rebound in Phoenix’s 97-72 loss to the Washington Wizards. Was 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the field and 0 of 1 from the free throw line.

Reath’s summer league stats for the 1-1 Suns: Played in two games (starting once), averaging 6.5 points and 4 rebounds in 9:09 of playing time. Has shot 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (.000) from the 3-point line) and 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs)

Came off the bench, played 22:57, scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, 1 blocked shot, 2 assists and and 1 turnover in San Antonio’s 86-85 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Was 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from 3-point line and 5 for 5 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Days summer league stats for the 0-2 Spurs: Played in two games, averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal and 0.5 assists. Has shot 10 of 18 (55.5 percent) from the field, 3 of 9 (33.3) from the 3-point line) and 5 of 5 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Came off the bench, played 25:07, scored 16 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 2 turnovers in Memphis’ 70-63 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Was 4 of 8 (50 percent) from the field, 2 of 5 (40 percent) from the 3-point line and 6 of 6 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 3-2 Grizzlies (2-1 in Salt Lake City, 1-1 in Las Vegas): Played in four games and started once, averaging 9.8 points, 2.25 rebounds, 3.75 assists, 1.25 assists and 20 minutes playing time. Has shot 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) from the field, 4 of 14 (28.6) from the 3-point line and 11 of 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Came off the bench, played 15:05, scored 4 points with 7 rebounds and 1 steal in Los Angeles’ 89-86 double overtime loss over the Charlotte Hornets. Was 2 of 4 (50 percent) from the field and 0 of 1 (.000) from the 3-point line.

O’Neal’s summer league stats for the 2-3 Lakers (2-1 in California, 0-2 in Las Vegas): Played in four averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 24:20 playing time. Has shot 7 of 15 (46.7 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (.000) from 3-point line and 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the free throw line.

Monday’s games

Houston Rockets (Tari Eason) vs. San Antonio Spurs (Darius Days), 6 p.m., ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers (Trendon Watford, Josh Gray) vs. New York Knicks, 10 p.m., ESPN2