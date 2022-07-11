NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 5: Ex-LSU teammates Eason, Day square off

Here’s what happened with four former LSU basketball standouts Monday on the fifth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 28:34, scored 22 points with 13 rebounds in Houston’s 97-84 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Was 9 of 16 (56.3 percent) from the field, 2 for 3 (66.7) from the 3-point line and 2 of 3 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Eason’s summer league stats for the 2-1 Rockets: Started and played in three games, averaging 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 blocked shot in 27:10 of playing time. Has shot 20 of 43 (46.5 percent) from the field, 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from the 3-point line and 5 of 7 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line.

Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs)

Came off the bench, played 24:04, scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and 2 turnovers in San Antonio’s 97-84 loss to the Houston Rockets. Was 5 of 10 (50 percent) from the field and 3 of 7 (42.9 percent) from 3-point line.

Days summer league stats for the 0-3 Spurs: Played and came off the bench in three games, averaging 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Has shot 15 of 28 (53.6 percent) from the field, 6 of 16 (37.5) from the 3-point line) and 5 of 5 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Trendon Watford and Josh Gray (Portland Trail Blazers)

Play late game vs. Pelicans. Stats will be updated at game’s conclusion.

Tuesday’s games

Memphis Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. Brooklyn Nets (Cam Thomas), 5 p.m., ESPNU

Miami Heat (Javonte Smart) vs. Atlanta Hawks, 6 p.m., NBA-TV

Phoenix Suns (Duop Reath) vs. Dallas Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers (Shareef O’Neal) vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m., NBA-TV