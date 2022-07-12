NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 6: Thomas scores 29, Nets lose by 36

Here’s what happened with five former LSU basketball standouts Tuesday on the sixth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Did not play in Memphis’ 120-84 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 4-2 Grizzlies (2-1 in Salt Lake City, 2-1 in Las Vegas): Played in four games and started once, averaging 9.8 points, 2.25 rebounds, 3.75 assists, 1.25 assists and 20 minutes playing time. Has shot 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) from the field, 4 of 14 (28.6) from the 3-point line and 11 of 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Started, played 26:32, scored 29 points with 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 turnover in Brooklyn’s 120-84 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Was 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) from the field, 0 of 4 (.000 percent) from 3-point line and 11 of 13 (84.6 percent) from the 3-point line.

Thomas’ summer league stats for the 1-2 Nets: Started all three games (starting twice), averaging 28.7 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 29 minutes of playing time. Has shot 25 of 59 (42.4 percent) from the field, 2 of 13 (15.4) percent) from the 3-point line and 34 of 40 (85 percent) from the free throw line.

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Started, played 26:43, scored 19 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 turnovers in Miami’s 95-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Was 5 of 14 (35.7 percent) from the field, 2 of 6 (33.3 percent) from the 3-point line and 7 of 8 (87.5 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-3 Heat (1-2 in California, 1-1 in Las Vegas): Has played in four games (starting three times), averaging 13 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Has shot 18 of 59 (30.5 percent) from the field, 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) from the 3-point line) and 11 of 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Duop Reath (Phoenix Suns)

Late game vs. Dallas Mavericks

Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Late game vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Late game stats will be updated at the conclusion of the games

Wednesday’s game

Miami Heat (Javonte Smart) vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m., ESPNU