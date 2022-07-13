NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 7: Smart scores 20 in Heat's loss

Here’s what happened with one former LSU basketball standouts Wednesday on the seventh day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Started, played 33 minutes, scored 20 points with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 blocked shot, 1 steal and 1 turnover in Miami’s 75-71 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Was 8 of 26 (30.8 percent) from the field, 2 of 10 (20 percent) from the 3-point line and 2 of 4 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-4 Heat (1-2 in California, 1-2 in Las Vegas): Has played in five games (starting four times), averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3 assists. Has shot 26 of 85 (30.6 percent) from the field, 7 of 34 (20.6) from the 3-point line) and 13 of 16 (81.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Thursday’s games

San Antonio Spurs (Darius Days) vs. Atlanta Hawks, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. Boston Celtics, 2:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Portland Trail Blazers (Trendon Watford, Josh Gray) vs. Houston Rockets (Tori Eason), 8:30 p.m., NBA-TV

Brooklyn Nets (Cam Thomas) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m., ESPN



