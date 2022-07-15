NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 9: Smart scores 13 in Heat loss

Here’s what happened with three former LSU basketball standouts Friday on the ninth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Started, played 27:58 minutes, scored 13 points with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 6 turnovers in Miami’s 88-78 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Was 4 of 13 (30.8 percent) from the field, 1 of 6 (16.7 percent) from the 3-point line and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Smart’s summer league stats for the 2-5 Heat (1-2 in California, 1-3 in Las Vegas): Has played in six games (starting five times), averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists. Has shot 30 of 96 (31.3 percent) from the field, 8 of 40 (20 percent) from the 3-point line) and 13 of 16 (85 percent) from the free throw line.

Shareef O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Did not play in Los Angeles’ 102-94 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

O’Neal’s summer league stats for the 4-3 Lakers (2-1 in California, 2-2 in Las Vegas): Played in six games (all off the bench) averaging 3.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9 minutes playing time per game. Has shot 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (.000) from 3-point line and 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the free throw line.

Duop Reath (Phoenix Suns)

Did not play (ankle injury) in Phoenix’s 82-69 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Reath’s summer league stats for the 2-2 Suns: Played in two games (starting once), averaging 6.5 points and 4 rebounds in 9:09 of playing time. Has shot 6 of 10 (60 percent) from the field, 0 of 2 (.000) from the 3-point line) and 1 of 3 (33.3 percent) from the free throw line.

Saturday’s games

Memphis Grizzlies (Tremont Waters) vs. San Antonio Spurs (Darius Days), 5 p.m., ESPN

Brooklyn Nets (Cam Thomas) vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m., ESPN

Houston Rockets (Tari Eason) vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 p.m., NBA-TV

Los Angeles Lakers (Shareef O’Neal) vs. Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ESPN