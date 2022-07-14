NBA's Las Vegas Summer League Day 9: Thomas buckets 26 in Nets' win

Here’s what happened with six former LSU basketball standouts Thursday on the eighth day of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Started, played 30:41, scored 26 points with 3 assists and 3 turnovers in Brooklyn’s 102-83 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Was 7 of 16 (43.8 percent) from the field, 4 of 8 (50 percent) from 3-point line and 8 of 8 (100 percent) from the 3-point line.

Thomas’ summer league stats for the 2-2 Nets: Started all four games, averaging 28 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 29 minutes of playing time. Has shot 32 of 75 (42.7 percent) from the field, 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from the 3-point line and 42 of 48 (85 percent) from the free throw line.

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Started, played 29:04, scored 17 points with 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocked shots and 1 assist in Houston’s 85-77 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Was 7 of 19 (36.8 percent) from the field, 0 for 2 (.000) from the 3-point line and 3 of 4 (75 percent) from the free throw line.

Eason’s summer league stats for the 2-2 Rockets: Started all in four games, averaging 16.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 blocked shot in 25:08 of playing time. Has shot 27 of 62 (43.5 percent) from the field, 5 of 17 (29.4 percent) from the 3-point line and 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Started, played 28:27, scored 7 points with 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocked shots, 1 steal and 1 turnover in Portland’s 85-77 win over the Houston Rockets. Was 3 of 10 (30 percent) from the field, 0 for 1 (.000) from the 3-point line and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Watford’s summer league stats for the 3-1 Trailblazers: Started all four games, averaging 12.3 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot in 29:05 minutes playing time. Has shot 15 of 33 (45.4 percent) from the field, 1 of 9 (11,1 percent) from the 3-point line and 11 of 14 (78.6) percent) from the free throw line.

Josh Gray (Portland Trail Blazers)

Did not play in Portland’s 85-77 win over the Houston Rockets.

Gray’s summer league stats for the 3-1 Trail Blazers: Played in one game, averaging 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 turnover in 9:10. Has shot 0 of 1 (.000 percent) from the field.

Darius Days (San Antonio Spurs)

Did not play in San Antonio’s 87-86 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Days summer league stats for the 0-4 Spurs: Played and came off the bench in three games, averaging 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Has shot 15 of 28 (53.6 percent) from the field, 6 of 16 (37.5) from the 3-point line) and 5 of 5 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies)

Did not play in Memphis’ 108-91 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Waters’ summer league stats for the 4-3 Grizzlies (2-1 in Salt Lake City, 2-2 in Las Vegas): Played in four games and started once, averaging 9.8 points, 2.25 rebounds, 3.75 assists, 1.25 assists and 20 minutes playing time. Has shot 12 of 26 (46.2 percent) from the field, 4 of 14 (28.6) from the 3-point line and 11 of 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.

Friday’s schedule

Phoenix Suns (Duop Reath) vs. Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m., NBA-TV

Miami Heat (Javonte Smart) vs. Toronto Raptors, 9 p.m., NBA-TV

Los Angeles Lakers (Shareef O’Neal) vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m., ESPN2



