The big one has struck college athletics.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”

The board directed the three separate divisions of college sports to immediately devising how to update rules in a way that maintains a distinction between college and professional sports. The board wants the divisions to implement new rules by January 2021.

Board members said in a release that all changes should make sure student-athletes have the same opportunities to make money as all other students, maintain a priority of the education and the collegiate experience, and that rules are “transparent, focused and enforceable” and do not create a competitive imbalance.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes," board chair Michel Drake said. "Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East commissioner Val Ackerman led an NCAA working group formed in May to study the brewing issue.

It came after politicians began proposing bills to make the NCAA's rules about endorsement deals illegal. California state senator Nancy Skinner authored a bill that was signed into law in late September. That law will prohibit California schools from punishing their athletes for accepting endorsement money starting in January 2023.

On Tuesday before the NCAA’s Board of Governors final regularly scheduled meeting of 2019, Smith and Ackerman presented recommendations to the board members on how to modify the NCAA's rules on students profiting from name, image and likeness.



