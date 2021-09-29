NCAA denies LSU RB John Emery's appeal, per source

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has continuously talked about sparking his run game and needing his backs to get going to power the offense, but the Tigers won't have any help from John Emery Jr. in doing so.

Emery is academically ineligible and has not played in the first four games of the season, and it doesn't seem like he will be playing anytime soon in Baton Rouge.

The NCAA denied Emery’s latest appeal to overturn his academic ineligibility, a TigerDetails source confirmed.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger had it first.

"Emery’s attorney plans to pursue other options, source says," Dellenger tweeted.