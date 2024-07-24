NCAA expected to approve increased scholarship count for many sports
Ross Dellinger with YahooSports reports that the NCAA is expected to approve scholarship increases across multiple sports, which would come into effect in the 2025-2026 school year.
Under the new rule, football would see an increase from 85 to 105 scholarships, basketball would go from 13 to 15, baseball from 11.7 to 34, softball from 12 to 25 and volleyball from 12 to 18.
It is also important to note that for football, teams can have up to 120 scholarship players until "the start of competition," the roster will then need to be trimmed down to 105.
Dellenger also notes that sports such as football and basketball, which are currently "head-count sports," require that everyone on scholarship receives full grants, but that will no longer be the case. Some players can now be on partial grants.
With the addition of 60+ scholarships across all sports, schools are now expecting to spend anywhere from 3-7 million additional dollars per year on scholarships, says Dellenger.
LSU currently has some of the best recruiting coaches in the business such as Jay Johnson, Brian Kelly, Kim Mulkey, etc., and now they have even more tools at their disposal.
