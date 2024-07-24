Ross Dellinger with YahooSports reports that the NCAA is expected to approve scholarship increases across multiple sports, which would come into effect in the 2025-2026 school year. Under the new rule, football would see an increase from 85 to 105 scholarships, basketball would go from 13 to 15, baseball from 11.7 to 34, softball from 12 to 25 and volleyball from 12 to 18.

