On Thursday, the NCAA decided to suspend many of its seasons, including the NCAA basketball tournament and all spring and winter championships.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in its statement.

The decision marked the first time in 82 years that Americans will be deprived of March Madness, one of the most exciting events in all of sports.

Many of the athletes set to compete in these sports were suddenly faced with the reality that they may lose a year of eligibility. For seniors, that could mean the end of their careers. But the embattled governing collegiate body took a positive step the following day when it announced that they would be restoring a year of eligibility for many of its spring sports athletes.

The NCAA has yet to release a statement regarding winter sports, such as basketball, with many issues looming for the governing body. One hurdle will be deciding exactly who gets the scholarships restored, especially in regards to graduate students. One of the biggest hurdles will be figuring out how to expand roster sizes, with teams restricted by scholarship allotments.

“Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time,” the announcement read. “Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through these in the coming days and weeks.”