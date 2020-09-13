TigerDetails - Neil Farrell's return possible; Tyler Shelvin unlikely: Sources

LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell, who was the first Tiger to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns, is possibly returning to the team, however, it's "doubtful" defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, will opt back in, sources told TigerDetails early Sunday morning.

LSU coaches have made it known to both players that they are open to them opting back in. There is no deadline to opt back in, just as long as the player is enrolled in school then he is still eligible.

Farrell tweeted out his initial decision on Aug. 8, citing his family had been hit very hard by the coronavirus and he planned to return to LSU next year.