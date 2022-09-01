LSU added another big piece — literally and figuratively — to its offensive line puzzle for the future Thursday afternoon. Neville offensive tackle Zalance "Lance" Heard, a four-star prospect and one of Louisiana's best 2023 prospects, announced his commitment to the home-state Tigers shortly at 4 p.m. The explosive 6-foot-6, 300-pound athlete is the program's sixth straight in-state pledge, dating back to July 29, and ninth in-state member of the 22-player class thus far.

And a pair of Monroe-area ties already in Baton Rouge helped add the dynamic lineman's name to that list despite pushes from other programs such as Florida State and Nebraska. Heard's former high school teammate, Will Campbell, enters his true freshman season in purple and gold this fall as LSU's starting left tackle. And director of recruiting Jon Randall "J.R." Belton, a former West Monroe star, is in his second year on the staff after previous tenures at Louisiana Tech and Virginia. "Me and J.R. are really, really close because of where we're from, and he understands me being from the same area," Heard told TigerDetails. "We've built a good relationship, and we're very close. We probably talk almost every single day. It's exactly like a (big brother-little brother relationship). "Me and (offensive line) coach (Brad) Davis talk a lot too. He's a pretty cool dude, and I have a great relationship with him also."

LSU's in-state 2023 commitments Position Player High School Date RB Trey Holly Union Parish May 15 DB Ashton Stamps Archbishop Rummel July 4 RB Kaleb Jackson Liberty Magnet July 12 OT Tyree Adams St. Augustine July 29 WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Catholic (B.R.) Aug. 6 QB Rickie Collins Woodlawn (B.R.) Aug. 10 DB Kylin Jackson Zachary Aug. 13 WR Khai Prean St. James Aug. 16 OT Zalance Heard Neville Sept. 1