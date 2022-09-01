News More News
Neville star Zalance Heard commits to join LSU's 2023 OL haul, Monroe ties

Jerit Roser
Staff
@JeritRoser

LSU added another big piece — literally and figuratively — to its offensive line puzzle for the future Thursday afternoon.

Neville offensive tackle Zalance "Lance" Heard, a four-star prospect and one of Louisiana's best 2023 prospects, announced his commitment to the home-state Tigers shortly at 4 p.m.

The explosive 6-foot-6, 300-pound athlete is the program's sixth straight in-state pledge, dating back to July 29, and ninth in-state member of the 22-player class thus far.

And a pair of Monroe-area ties already in Baton Rouge helped add the dynamic lineman's name to that list despite pushes from other programs such as Florida State and Nebraska.

Heard's former high school teammate, Will Campbell, enters his true freshman season in purple and gold this fall as LSU's starting left tackle.

And director of recruiting Jon Randall "J.R." Belton, a former West Monroe star, is in his second year on the staff after previous tenures at Louisiana Tech and Virginia.

"Me and J.R. are really, really close because of where we're from, and he understands me being from the same area," Heard told TigerDetails. "We've built a good relationship, and we're very close. We probably talk almost every single day. It's exactly like a (big brother-little brother relationship).

"Me and (offensive line) coach (Brad) Davis talk a lot too. He's a pretty cool dude, and I have a great relationship with him also."

LSU's in-state 2023 commitments
Position Player High School Date

RB

Trey Holly

Union Parish

May 15

DB

Ashton Stamps

Archbishop Rummel

July 4

RB

Kaleb Jackson

Liberty Magnet

July 12

OT

Tyree Adams

St. Augustine

July 29

WR

Shelton Sampson Jr.

Catholic (B.R.)

Aug. 6

QB

Rickie Collins

Woodlawn (B.R.)

Aug. 10

DB

Kylin Jackson

Zachary

Aug. 13

WR

Khai Prean

St. James

Aug. 16

OT

Zalance Heard

Neville

Sept. 1

Offensive line was a clear priority for the Tigers — both the previous staff and new staff — for the 2022 recruiting class..

First-year coach Brian Kelly and his assistants signed four high school linemen, including Campbell, and two transfers during the cycle.

And Heard is the third 2023 commitment in the position group since mid-July.

Versatile, ascending Buford (Ga.) standout Paul Mubenga announced his commitment July 14, and long, athletic St. Augustine tackle Tyree Adams joined the class July 29.

