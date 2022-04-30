New England Patriots choose LSU OL Chasen Hines in NFL Draft's sixth round

Chasen Hines became LSU's ninth player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in the sixth round on Saturday.

The New England Patriots chose the 6-foot-3, 330-pound offensive lineman with the No. 210 pick overall.

Hines appeared in 35 games, including 17 starts, the past four seasons in Baton Rouge as a versatile interior lineman helping fill needs at both guard positions and as the second-string center during the Tigers' 2019 national championship run.

The four-star prospect out of Marshall, Texas, signed as a likely defensive tackle in 2018 before making immediate transitions to and impacts on offense.

Hines played in eight games that season, including one start at left guard, and participated in 10 contests as a sophomore during the title run.

He then took over as the starting right guard the past two years.