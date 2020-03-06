LSU has offered Parkview High School (Little Rock, Ark.) 2021 tight end Erin Outley. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Missouri, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Kansas and several others.

The latest

Outley is a three-star prospect who is on the verge of having a massive uptick in his recruitment this spring and summer when he attends camps. The defending national champs LSU and Texas A&M both extended offers this week.

"I've been blessed to have all these coaches hitting me up," Outley told Hawgbeat.com. "I've just been working hard since I was young. I'm really enjoying the process right now.

"It's been good. I'm trying to see what kind of programs there are, I've been taking it slow and focusing on school."

He caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior last season.

