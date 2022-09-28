LSU's secondary looks slightly different at this point in the season than in Week 1 against Florida State.

The Tigers travel to Auburn to get back into SEC action Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be without one of the team leaders in safety Major Burns, who is sidelined for at least three weeks with a neck injury, according to head coach Brian Kelly.

But the good news is LSU will get back fifth-year senior and New Orleans native Joe Foucha, who will be making his Tiger debut this weekend.

Foucha served a four-game academic suspension to start the season which stemmed back to his time at Arkansas and the transfer process to LSU.

He has been actively practicing and assisting on scout team while serving his suspension. Kelly even mentioned Foucha terrorized the team while practicing on scout. He's a key defensive piece to get back with Burns out.

The transfer defensive back is joining the Tigers just as the heart of the SEC schedule gets started.

"It feels great," he said Tuesday night. "The four weeks I was out I was still preparing everyday like a game. Now that I finally got the opportunity to practice and prepare, I get to play Saturday and I'm just ready to go.

"It's an SEC game so I'm definitely excited to kick off the SEC schedule. It's definitely going to be a big game for me because it's my debut."

Foucha adds his hard-hitting, physical presence to a defense that's already looking like one of the best in the nation early in the season. LSU enters the game only allowing 257.8 total yards per game (112.3 rushing, 145.5 passing), while limiting opponents to just 33 percent conversion rate on third down (17-of-51).

Last week against New Mexico, the Tigers held the Lobos to 88 total yards and only two first downs.

"They definitely been balling," Foucha said about his defensive teammates. "Just me being versatile I get to bring that to the team and match the energy and ball out with those guys."

Prior to transferring to LSU, Foucha appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting 33 times. He recorded 231 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during his Arkansas career, plus 17 passes defended and five interceptions.