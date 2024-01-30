New Tiger shortstop Michael Braswell eager to earn his stripes
LSU Baseball is coming off a historic season in which they won the seventh College World Series in program history. Their roster was completely loaded with MLB talent, headlined by Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, but there were a lot of quiet contributors who helped lead the way.
One of those contributors was shortstop Jordan Thompson. I know Thompson had his struggles at the plate in the postseason, but there's no denying that Thompson made some insane plays on defense, such as this one against Kentucky in the Super Regional.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, Thompson has moved on to the MLB where he was drafted in the 15th round to the LA Dodgers. He left a big hole in the middle of the infield with no apparent replacement in the building.
However, the day after LSU beat Kentucky in the Super Regional, Jay Johnson found his next shortstop, Michael Braswell. The South Carolina transfer hit the portal when the Gamecocks missed the NCAA Tournament, and Johnson reached out immediately.
Braswell told Coach Johnson that he wanted to take a visit after Omaha, but Johnson told him to come the very next day, which was the one day they had off between the Super Regional and their trip to Omaha.
Braswell came, and within the next couple days, he announced his commitment to LSU. He talked about his decision to come to LSU and what it meant to get the call from Jay Johnson.
It's always nice to see a player playing at "their dream school," and while for most players it might be their dreams school because they grew up in Louisiana or had parents who attended LSU, Braswell has a different reason for why LSU was his dream school.
Braswell was one of, if not the best defensive shortstops in the SEC last season. He basically swallowed up the left side of the infield, and any ground ball hit on that half of the field was an out.
However, Braswell struggled a little bit as a hitter during his time at SC. He batted .255 in 2023 and hit a lot of ground balls. The main thing Coach Johnson wanted him to work on was his hitting development, and Braswell thought this was just the place that can help him improve in that area.
When asked to go into more detail on what they've been working on, Braswell said his main focus has been using his lower body more as a hitter. He's trying to turn some of his ground balls into line drives through the gaps, and so far, it seems to be going well.
Even with his hitting struggles, Johnson saw the defensive ability and willingness to get better and brought him in, knowing that he'd put in the work to improve at the plate.
Braswell talked about what it means to him to have a coach that has so much confidence and trust in him, and this was his response:
Believe it or not, Braswell actually closed out some games for the Gamecocks in his two seasons in Columbia. He was asked if pitching is something he could do here, and he said he'll do whatever Jay Johnson wants him to do, but joked that a lot of things would have to go wrong for him to step on the mound as a Tiger.
Braswell is going to be the Tigers starting shortstop in pretty much every game this season. He's not only a special talent on the field, but he's a great guy off the field.
It's not easy to replace a guy like Jordan Thompson, but Michael Braswell should do a fine job taking over the position.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage