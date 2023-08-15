Today was session No.10 for LSU's preseason practice. They let us through the gates at about 10:15 AM, got to watch a little over an hour, maybe an hour 15 to an hour and a half tops before they ushered us back inside.

Got to see a lot of special teams work again, various offensive drills, some against air, I think we got maybe five to 10 minutes of actual 11-of-11 today when they were working on tempo and two-minute drill.

The first few things I want to note, I did make a separate post but just to make sure no one misses it. I know a couple of you have asked about the AC helmets, I did ask today about that and was told they were not wearing them and "I don't know if we will," I tried to get clarification or a little elaboration on that but couldn't get much more. so, it's unclear if/when they will wear them.

Maason Smith was dressed out but spent the majority of the time off to the side working out with one of the assistants. He spent a lot of time taking individual reps on a blocking sled, I don't believe that he ever joined the team for actual defensive drills, but I could be mistaken. I didn't see him out there if he did though.

A guy we might not be talking about enough is........