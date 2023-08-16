We got a little bit of relief from the heat today. I think it was like 87 degrees when we made it to the practice field. Our media availability today was kind of limited. We weren't allowed out onto the field until after around 10:45. I think maybe we might have seen 35 minutes of practice if we were lucky by the time, it was all said and done. But I won't complain because I've been pretty surprised with the level of access that LSU head coach Brian Kelly has given to the media during fall camp. I wasn't covering the team during fall camp of last year so I'm not sure if this is the norm or not, but I sure hope so. Because it's so much better than what I've been used to covering other teams/coaches.

This is probably the most access I've had since my years covering David Bailiff at Rice. Talk about some great access, but that's a different story.

Some things to note. As mentioned in a separate thread, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Denver Harris was working on some "personal matters" and that if he gets things taken care of, he could be back with the team as early as this weekend.

Maason Smith was a little nicked up again today, I missed the OL vs DL drills today because I was watching the offense go 7-on-7 with the defense. So not sure how much he was out there but he was seen walking gingerly after one of his reps.

Head coach Brian Kelly addressed it in his media availability but didn't seem too worried about it. "He's been banged up a little bit, but nothing we're overly concerned with, nothing structural or anything like that," Kelly said during his media availability following Wednesday's practice.

Cornerbacks again today were..............