LSU held practice No. 4 of fall camp today and Summer has fully arrived. It was 89 degrees with a heat index of 100 degrees at 9:55 AM right as the team was starting to come outside and they opened up the gates to media.

By the time practice was over we saw an increase of at least seven degrees on the heat index as it was approaching 107-108 degrees toward the end of practice, so it was a hot one today for sure and the sun pulled no punches today claiming a victim toward the end of practice as Tyree Adams had to get rid of his breakfast near the end of practice and was getting some relief with a bit of an ice water bath from one of the trainers.

But I'll tell you and I'll have more on this later in the notes, but one thing these coaches are instilling on this team is toughness and I don't know why but it seemed more evident today than it did during practices last season.

Granted it's early but there was no coddling going on that's for sure.

With that said let's get to the meat and potatoes of my news & notes.