LSU had its fifth practice of fall camp today. We got about a 45-minute viewing period, give or take. But were not able to shoot photos/video today.

Big surprise, another hot one. LSU head coach Brian Kelly did address the heat and acclimation process during his media availability following practice. He extended the time the team was outside today which explained some of the heat fatigue I was seeing on the sidelines during practice, more on that in my notes below.

"Practice today we were definitely challenging our football team with the elements," Brian Kelly said after practice Tuesday. "We went past our original threshold of about an hour to about an hour and 15 minutes to an hour and 20 minutes outside. The elements are what they are, they're real. My sense is that we need to continue to add on to our exposure outside and build the mindset that you know obviously allows us to fight through those times where mentally we could lose our concentration because of the environment.

""We got a long way to go, and we got to continue to work on our conditioning in these elements," Kelly added on the acclimation process. "It looks like the weather is going to cooperate, Looking at the long-range weather we're in for a very warm August.

"We'll be smart, and we'll be careful with our guys but we're going to continue to build on what we need to do to be ready for our opener in Orlando which I can guarantee you is going to be extremely warm."

Kelly also acknowledged......