However, the prospects for the 2019 Tigers team will be greatly affected by what occurs early this week in the Major League Baseball draft, which runs Monday through Wednesday. More so than most years in the past, the LSU roster for next season can change drastically by what takes place in these three days.

The 2018 LSU baseball team is returning home from Corvallis (Ore.) on Monday with its season over.

There is more indecision about current Tigers players and signees about their future than normal. Centerfielder Zach Watson, pitcher Zack Hess and outfielder Antoine Duplantis all have talent which would have them picked in the first five rounds.

But, there are indications that none of these three players is a lock for signing with MLB teams at this time. Watson and Hess still have two years of eligibility remaining, so they would have leverage again in 2019. Duplantis will be a senior in 2019, so he would have no signing leverage next summer.

“We have been showing some guys what they would be giving up (by signing),” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “All the pro baseball people are telling them something else.”

Neither Watson nor Hess has enjoyed a great sophomore year. Like Greg Deichmann a couple of years ago, these two players could boost their draft stock by returning for a third season. Moreover, all three players could earn a spot on this summer’s Team USA squad, which will be coached by Mainieri.

Both Watson and Hess said that they have not put a lot of thought into the draft yet. Duplantis acknowledged that the draft has been on his mind.

“I have been thinking about the draft,” Duplantis said. “It is a decision I have to make. I do not think about where I will be drafted. It is what I want from the draft. I can’t control what the scouts say. Is (pro baseball) worth leaving and not come back to college? Pro ball will always be there.”

If any of the three players would return to school, the Tigers lineup or pitching staff for 2019 would be much better. LSU will probably lose pitcher Cam Sanders, who is projected to be selected around the 15th round. It appears that Sanders is ready to give up his senior season.

The Tigers’ signing class could be greatly influenced by the MLB draft. As many as nine incoming players are considered to have the talent to be drafted in the first ten rounds. Normally, an individual picked in the first ten rounds opts for professional baseball over college.

Shortstop Brice Turang from Corona (Cal.) has first-round ability, However, Turang did not enjoy a good senior season. He is asking for a lot of money. If Turang would come to LSU, he would be the starting shortstop from day one in 2019.

According to sources, outfielder Elijah Cabell from Winter Park (Fla.) and pitcher Levi Kelly from IMG Academy in Florida will sign with the MLB team which drafts them. Cabell and Kelly are rated as third-round and sixth-round prospects, respectively.

The other key player besides Turang in the signing class is pitcher Landon Marceaux from Destrehan (La.) High School. Marceaux, who is ranked as a fourth-round selection, would probably be in the weekend rotation as a freshman.

“What is different in baseball is that you have to recruit the guys you signed,” Mainieri said. “It’s not choosing between LSU or Ole Miss. It’s choosing between LSU and one million dollars. It takes a lot of courage and self-confidence to turn down one million dollars.

“But, it’s a long grind for high school players to get to the major leagues. Alex Bregman turned down one million dollars coming out of high school. He came to LSU and made five million extra dollars while he was here. Plus, he got an education and a boat load of experience.”

The other Tigers signees who are considered to possess top-ten round talent are catcher C.J. Willis from Ruston (La.) High School and pitchers Jaden Hill from Ashdown (Ark.), Will Ripoll from River Ridge Curtis High School, Cole Henry from Florence (Ala.) and Chase Costello from Pompano Beach (Fla.).

“On average, we lose three recruits per year to the draft,” Mainieri said. “We could find players who won’t sign, but we have to beat Florida, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. I have to make them understand the importance of a college education and the college baseball experience.”





Here are LSU players and signees rated by Baseball America among the top 500 for the MLB draft.





Current players

OF Zach Watson, third round

P Zack Hess, third round

OF Antoine Duplantis, fifth round

C Hunter Feduccia, 11th round

P Cam Sanders, 15th round





Signees

IF Brice Turang, Corona (Cal.), first round

OF Elijah Cabell, Winter Park (Fla.), third round

P Jaden Hill, Ashdown (Ark.), third round

P Landon Marceaux, Destrehan (La.) High School, fourth round

P Levi Kelly, IMG Academy (Fla.), sixth round

P Will Ripoll, River Ridge (La.) Curtis High School, seventh round

C C.J. Willis, Ruston (La.) High School, seventh round

P Cole Henry, Florence (Ala.), eighth round

P Chase Costello, Pompano Beach (Fla.), tenth round

IF Drew Bianco, Oxford (Miss.), 16th round

OF Giovanni DiGiacomo, Naples (Fla.), 16th round