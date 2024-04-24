The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set to commence Thursday, April 25th at 7pm CT. As it stands right now, it seems like there will be three former LSU Tigers who will be drafted in the first round: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. There have been tons of rumors flying around regarding which teams are interested in the Tigers trio and where they'll end up, so today, the Death Valley Insider staff will take a shot at projecting where these three will be drafted tomorrow night.

Jayden Daniels

Luke: Jayden Daniels has been the topic of discussion recently with rumors spreading that he doesn't want to be drafted by the Commanders. However, the fact of the matter is that, even if the rumors are true (which I don't think they are), he doesn't have the final say in where he's going to go. If the Commanders want him, he's going to be in Washington, and I think that's exactly what's going to happen on Thursday. Jefferson: I'm going with a bold prediction here from my 3-2-1 Column, but I think new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce is keen on reuniting with Jayden Daniels and new Raiders GM Tom Telesco bets his future on LSU signal caller Jayden Daniels. It will cost them a lot, but I like the Raiders moving up and selecting Daniels at No. 2 overall. Carter: My pick for Jayden Daniels is the Washington Commanders with the second pick of the draft. Between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels these will be the number two and three picks in the draft. The only question is, which player is going second, and which is going third. There has been lots of news that Drake Maye is a good fit at the second pick, but in the last couple of months that has changed. More and more people are talking about Jayden Daniels going second overall and I agree. Both are great players, but Jayden Daniels is a straight up play maker. A few things from his style separates him from Drake Maye are his ability to extend plays. We all know how fast he is and how good Daniels is at escaping defenders with his legs, and I think is the reason why Daniels is one pick ahead of Drake Maye. Also, Jayden Daniels makes electric plays. Whether it is on the ground or in the air, he truly knows how to make your jaw drop with his playmaking ability. He has the arm strength, pinpoint accuracy, and speed on the ground to make some ridiculous plays. Over the last year we saw how much he improved on letting plays develop and reading through all his progressions before he just took off from the pocket if his number one option wasn’t available. I don’t think Washington will pass up on this kind of talent and Jayden Daniels will be the second overall pick going to the Washington Commanders. Tina: I have got to agree with Luke and almost every single mock draft out there, unless something crazy happens, Washington looks to be Daniels' landing spot.

Malik Nabers

Luke: It's hard to see a world where Malik Nabers isn't picked inside the top-six. The Cardinals, Chargers and Giants all need WR's, and with them picking four, five and six, I don't see him getting passed the Giants. I think the Cardinals go chalk and pick Marvin Harrison, and with new head coach Jim Harbaugh who loves to build through the trenches, I think the Chargers select Joe Alt, leaving Malik Nabers to go to the Giants at pick six. Jefferson: What the Cardinals do at No. 4 will ultimately determine what the Chargers do at No. 5. If the Cardinals stay put and select Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 then I can definitely see the Chargers taking Nabers at No. 5 if they stay put. There is a ton of chatter about team's moving up to grab the 4th QB, which could slide the WR's down a few slots. But assuming everything stays as is, I like the Chargers selecting Nabers at No. 5 pairing him with one of the better young quarterbacks in the league. Carter: Arguably the most talented wide receiver in this draft class is Malik Nabers and I think he will be taken with the sixth overall pick to the New York Giants.The Giants have not had a WR1 in what feels like forever. The last time New York had a 1,000-yard season was former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2018. The Giants have really lacked in the wide receiver department for several years and I think Malik is the perfect guy to get them a true WR1. Nabers is explosive and has ridiculous after the catch ability to make plays. He is truly a well-rounded receiver and can do it all. I really think Nabers going to New York would give the Giants a much-needed spark in the offense and can set them up with future success. It would be interesting to see Daniel Jones paired with Nabers if that was the case. How would that dynamic pan out? It would be hard for any quarterback not to have success with a receiver like Nabers as he is a game changer and is very fun to watch. It will be interesting to see where he lands but I think he is going sixth overall to the New Tina: With the loss of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, the Chargers do have some holes at WR, and I could see them filling one with Nabers.

Brian Thomas Jr.