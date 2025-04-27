NFL Draft Recap: Where LSU draftees and UDFAs ended up

(Photo by Kirby Lee)

The 2025 NFL Draft is over and the LSU Tigers had seven player selected over the weekend. Will Campbell highlighted the group of draftees, going fourth overall to the New England Patriots. On top of their seven draftees, five former Tigers signed UDFA contracts or were invited to rookie minicamp in the hours after the draft. Here's where everyone ended up.

Will Campbell - New England Patriots, Pick 4

The New England Patriots made Will Campbell the first offensive tackle taken in the draft when they selected him with the fourth overall pick. This was the expectation for a long time, but it came to fruition on Thursday night. He'll have the opportunity to battle for the starting LT job right away, and he should win it.

Mason Taylor - New York Jets, Pick 42

The Jets made Mason Taylor the third tight end and the second LSU player picked when they selected him 42nd overall. Mason now joins the team his father, Jason, spent a year with in 2010. The Jets tight end room was filled with a lot of nobodies, so this he should easily earn the TE1 spot in the big apple.

Emery Jones Jr. - Baltimore Ravens, Pick 92

Emery Jones was the third Tiger off the board when the Baltimore Ravens picked him 92nd overall. The three-year starter was announced as a tackle, but could very well slide inside with both tackle spots seemingly locked up in Baltimore. He may or may not play right away, but he's certainly in their future plans.

Sai'vion Jones - Denver Broncos, Pick 101

The Denver Broncos took Sai'vion Jones with the second-to-last pick of the third round. It was a bit surprising he came off the board before Swinson, but he has a lot of traits and can play in a lot of different systems. The Broncos defensive end room is nothing special, so even if he doesn't start, he should earn some playing time as a rookie.

Bradyn Swinson - New England Patriots, Pick 146

Bradyn Swinson's fall finally stopped in the fifth round when the Patriots selected him 146th overall. He reunites with Will Campbell in New England, and should have a shot at getting some significant playing time as a rookie after the Pats had a hard time getting after the QB last year.

Miles Frazier - Detroit Lions, Pick 171

The Detroit Lions used the 171st pick to select Miles Frazier, who became the third member of LSU's offensive line to come off the board. The Lions have their starting five all but locked down, but they know how to coach offensive line talent, and if there are an injuries, Frazier could be the next man up at either guard spot (maybe even tackle).

Garrett Dellinger - Baltimore Ravens, Pick 243

LSU's fourth and final offensive lineman selected was Garrett Dellinger, who also went to the Baltimore Ravens and will team up with Emery Jones in Maryland. Obviously, a seventh round pick isn't expected to start, but he can fight for a backup spot and potentially get on the field if there were an injury at one of the guard spots.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

S Major Burns - Chicago Bears CB Zy Alexander - Seattle Seahawks DL Paris Shand - Buffalo Bills Josh Williams - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie Minicamp Invite