LSU found its man to replace dynamic play designer Joe Brady in former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, first reported by the Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Linehan has an extensive resume in both the NFL and collegiately during his coaching career. Linehan did not coach in 2019 after serving as the Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator in 2014 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015, a position he held through the 2018 season, before being removed from the position in January of 2019.

Linehan served as the St. Louis Rams head coach in 2006 and 2007, but was fired after a 0-4 start in 2008. He also served as the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Minnesotta Vikings during his career.

Prior to his time in the NFL, which began in 2002, Linehan spent 12 years in the college game in various positions, including wide receiver coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Nevada, Idaho, Washington and Louisville, respectively.

Linehan has extensive experience working with both quarterbacks and wide receivers during his career. He will be replacing the role vacated by Joe Brady, who served as the teams wide receiver coach, but also played a role int he development of quarterback Joe Burrow.

LSU has now filled its two largest coaching vacancies, as well as a slew of analyst positions that opened up following the monumental 2019 championship season.