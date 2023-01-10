As the NFL's regular season concluded Sunday, former LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings became the second ex-Tiger to finish as the league leader in receiving yards.

Jefferson had 1,809 yards. The only other former LSU star to top the league in that category was Gaynell Tinsley, who had 675 receiving yards for the Chicago Cardinals in 1937.

Jefferson also finished first in receptions (128), yards per game (106.4) and first downs gained by a WR (80). He was also second in yards after the catch (613).

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals finished second in the league in TD passes (35), completion percentage (68.3) and yards per game (279.7).

Defensively, former Tigers’ cornerback Patrick Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings finished tied for second in interceptions (5) and tied for fifth in passes defended (15).

Here’s the final regular stats of the 51 LSU players who saw game action in the NFL this year with 44 starting at least one game.



