NFLSU 2022 FINAL REGULAR SEASON STATS
As the NFL's regular season concluded Sunday, former LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings became the second ex-Tiger to finish as the league leader in receiving yards.
Jefferson had 1,809 yards. The only other former LSU star to top the league in that category was Gaynell Tinsley, who had 675 receiving yards for the Chicago Cardinals in 1937.
Jefferson also finished first in receptions (128), yards per game (106.4) and first downs gained by a WR (80). He was also second in yards after the catch (613).
Former LSU QB Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals finished second in the league in TD passes (35), completion percentage (68.3) and yards per game (279.7).
Defensively, former Tigers’ cornerback Patrick Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings finished tied for second in interceptions (5) and tied for fifth in passes defended (15).
Here’s the final regular stats of the 51 LSU players who saw game action in the NFL this year with 44 starting at least one game.
QUARTERBACKS (1)
Joe Burrow, 3rd season, (Bengals) – Played 16 games (16 starts), 1,091 snaps, 414 of 606 (68.3 percent) for 4,475 passing yards, 35 TDs, 12 interceptions, 6 fumbles (3 lost), sacked 41 times for minus 259 yards, 257 rushing yards on 75 carries, 5 TDs.
RUNNING BACKS (5)
Leonard Fournette, 6th season (Bucs) – Played 16 games (9 starts), 689 snaps, 668 rushing yards and 3 TD on 189 attempts, 73 catches, 4 drops (83 targets) for 523 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 0 fumbles, 1 tackle (1 solo).
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 3rd season (Chiefs) – Played 10 games (6 starts), 224 snaps, 302 rushing yards on 71 attempts and 3 TDs, 17 catches, 1 drop, (23 targets) for 151 receiving yards and 3 TDs.
Darrel Williams, 5th season (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards
Ty Davis-Price, 1st season (49ers) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 70 snaps, 23 special team snaps, 99 rushing yards on 34 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.
Tory Carter, 2nd season (Titans) – Played 9 games (3 starts), 55 snaps, 144 special team snaps.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS (8)
Justin Jefferson, 3rd season (Vikings) – Played 17 games, (17 starts), 1,079 snaps, 128 catches, 5 drops (184 targets) for 1,809 receiving yards, 8 TDs, 24 rushing yards and 1 TD on 4 attempts, 2 for 2 for 34 passing yards.
Ja’Marr Chase, 2nd season (Bengals) – Played 12 games (12 starts), 793 snaps, 87 catches, 11 drops (134 targets) for 1,046 yards, 9 TDs, 8 rushing yards on 5 attempts, 1 fumble, 4 tackles (4 solo).
Russell Gage, 5th season (Bucs) – Played in 13 games (4 starts), 529 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 51 catches, 3 drops (70 targets) for 426 yards, 5 TDs, 1 fumble, 1 tackle (1 solo).
Foster Moreau, 4th season (Raiders) – Played 15 games (14 starts), 745 snaps, 95 special team snaps, 33 catches, 6 drops (54 targets), 420 yards and 2 TDs.
DJ Chark, 5th season (Lions) – Played 11 games (10 starts), 534 snaps, 30 catches, 4 drops (52 targets) for 502 yards, 3 TDs.
Jarvis Landry, 9th season (Saints) – Played 9 games (3 starts), 301snaps, 4 special team snaps, 25 catches, 2 drops (39 targets) for 272 yards and 1 TD, 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Terrace Marshall Jr., 2nd season (Panthers) – Played 14 games (9 starts), 645 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 28 catches, 3 drops (47 targets) for 490 yards and 1 TD, 2 fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 tackle (1 solo).
Stephen Sullivan, 3rd season (Panthers) – Played 14 games (0 starts), 125 snaps, 176 special team snaps, 2 catches, 0 drops, (6 targets) for 46 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 3 tackles (2 solo).
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
Damien Lewis, 3rd season (Seahawks) – Played 16 games (16 starts), 1,055 snaps, 70 special team snaps, 4 penalties, 2 tackles (2 solo).
Ethan Pocic, 6th season (Browns) – Played 13 games (13 starts), 821 snaps, 81 special team snaps, 1 penalty, 1 fumble recovery.
Ed Ingram, 1st season (Vikings) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 1,168 snaps, 51 special team snaps, 3 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).
La’el Collins, 7th season (Bengals) – Played 15 games (15 starts), 951 snaps, 1 special team snap, 7 penalties. 1 tackle (1 solo).
Lloyd Cushenberry III, 3rd season (Broncos) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 502 snaps, 5 penalties.
Trai Turner, 9th season (Commanders) – Played 16 games (12 starts), 767 snaps, 49 special team snaps, 3 penalties.
Saahdiq Charles, 3rd season (Commanders) – Played 13 games (3 starts), 333 snaps, 67 special team snaps, 1 penalty.
Will Clapp, 5th season (Chargers) – Played 17 games (3 starts), 233 snaps, 45 special team snaps, 1 penalty.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)
Danielle Hunter, 7th season (Vikings) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 906 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 65 tackles (46 solo), 12 TFL, 10½ sacks, 3 PD, 1 forced fumble, 22 QB hits.
Davon Godchaux, 6th season (Patriots) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 659 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 62 tackles (25 solo), 3 TFL, 1½ sacks, 3 QB hits.
Al Woods, 12th season (Seahawks) – Played 14 games (14 starts), 375 snaps, 50 special team snaps, 39 tackles (27 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QB hits.
Rashard Lawrence, 3rd season (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.
Arden Key, 5th season (Jaguars) – Played 17 games (3 starts), 475 snaps, 62 special team snaps, 27 tackles 16 solo), 5 TFL, 4½ sacks, 2 PD. 1 forced fumble, 15 QB hits.
Neil Farrell, 1st season (Raiders) – Played 9 games (0 starts), 158 snaps, 6 special team snaps, 12 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 2 QB hits.
Michael Brockers, 11th season (Lions) – Played 6 games (5 starts), 125 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hit, 1 PD.
K’Lavon Chaisson, 3rd season (Jaguars) – Played 9 games (0 starts), 109 plays, 108 special team snaps, 10 tackles (7 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 2 QB hits.
Breiden Fehoko, 3rd season (Chargers) – Played 9 games (3 starts), 279 plays, 36 special team snaps, 23 tackles (10 solo), 1 TFL.
LINEBACKERS (8)
Devin White, 4th season (Bucs) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 1,076 snaps, 22 special team snaps, 124 tackles (73 solo), 8 TFL, 5½ sacks, 5 PD, 16 QB hits 2 FF.
Patrick Queen, 3rd season (Ravens) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 1,026 snaps, 117 tackles (79 solo), 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 14 QB hits, 6 PD, 2 interceptions
Jacob Phillips, 3rd season (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QB hits.
Kwon Alexander, 8th season (Jets) – Played 17 games (12 starts), 559 snaps, 10 special team snaps, 69 tackles (42 solo), 6 TFL, ½ sack, 2 QB hits, 1 PD, 1 FF
Duke Riley, 6th season (Dolphins) – Played 17 games (2 starts), 368 snaps, 330 special team snaps, 45 tackles (25 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PD.
Deion Jones, 7th season (Browns) – Played 11 games (5 starts), 422 snaps, 44 tackles (25 solo), 5 TFL, 2½ sacks, 3 QB hits, 3 PD, 1 FF, 1 interception.
Damone Clark, 1st season (Cowboys) – Played 10 games (5 starts), 398 snaps, 106 special team snaps, 47 tackles (29 solo), 1 TFL, 2 FF.
Jabril Cox, 2nd season (Cowboys) – Played 9 games (0 starts), 36 snaps, 185 special team snaps, 6 tackles (3 solo).
DEFENSIVE BACKS (9)
Patrick Peterson, 12th season (Vikings) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 1,105 snaps, 84 special team snaps, 66 tackles (56 solo), 3 TFL, 15 PD, 5 interceptions.
Grant Delpit, 2nd season (Browns) – Played 17 games (16 starts), 1,086 snaps, 137 special team snaps, 105 tackles (72 solo), 4 TFL, 10 PD, 4 interceptions.
Tyrann Mathieu, 10th season (Saints) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 1,129 snaps, 91 tackles (64 solo), 1 FR, 8 PD, 3 Interceptions, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 3 TFL.
Derek Stingley Jr., 1st season (Texans) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 600 snaps, 43 tackles (35 solo), 5 PD, 1 Interception, 1 sack.
Donte Jackson, 5th season (Panthers) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 442 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 35 tackles (32 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 2 interceptions, 1 TD.
Kristian Fulton, 3rd season (Titans) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 653 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 48 tackles (35 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PD, 1 Interception, 1 FF, 1 FR.
Jalen Mills, 7th season (Patriots) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 469 snaps, 8 special team snaps, 31 tackles (26 solo), 5 PD, 2 Interceptions, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit.
Cor’Dale Flott, 1st season (Giants) – Played 11 games (6 starts), 335 snaps, 91 special team snaps, 26 tackles (15 solo). 3 PD, 1 FF
Jamal Adams, 6th season (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).
PLACEKICKER (1)
Cade York, 1st season (Browns) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 153 special teams snaps, 24 of 32 FG, 35 of 37 extra points for 107 points, 81 kickoffs (50 touchbacks) for 62.1 yards average, 2 tackles (1 solo).
DEEP SNAPPERS (2)
Blake Ferguson, 3rd season (Dolphins) – Played 17 games (17 starts), 140 snaps, snapped on 61 punts, 26 of 32 field goals, 41 of 44 extra points, 2 tackles (1 solo).
Reid Ferguson, 6th season (Bills) – Played 16 games (16 starts), 127 special team snaps, snapped for 45 punts, 27 of 31 field goals and 48 of 50 extra points, 1 tackle (1 solo).
NFLSU 2022 Superlatives
Most yards passing – Joe Burrow (Bengals), 4,475
Most TD passes – Burrow, 35
Most rushing yards – Leonard Fournette (Bucs), 668
Most receiving yards – Justin Jefferson (Vikings) 1,809
Most receptions – Jefferson, 128
Most TDs – Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals 9 (9 TD catches) and Jefferson 9 (8 TD catches, 1 TD run)
Most snaps – Patrick Peterson (Vikings), 1,194 (1,105 position snaps plus 89 special team snaps)
Most interceptions – Peterson, 5
Most pass defended – Peterson, 15
Most tackles – Devin White (Bucs), 124 (73 solo, 51 assists)
Most solo tackles – Patrick Queen (Ravens), 79
Most tackles for loss – Danielle Hunter (Vikings) 12
Most sacks – Hunter, 10½
Most QB hits – Hunter, 22