LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari, whose draft stock improved last season by showing his versatility in then-new defensive coordinator Matt House’s schemes, was selected Friday by the Arizona Cardinals No. 41 overall in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 6-3, 250-pound Ojulari started 24 of the 34 games he played as a Tiger. He finished with 129 tackles (79 solo) and had 25 tackles for loss including 16½ sacks.

Ojulari played under three defensive coordinators – Bo Pelini in 2020, Daronte Jones in 2021 and House in 2022 – in his three seasons at LSU.

But he particularly enjoyed playing for House since House used him in different roles.

“Being able to show my versatility playing in a three-point stance and then transitioning into a two-point stance dropping more into coverages and understanding coverages helped me be flexible and fit any defensive scheme at the next level,” Ojulari said at LSU’s Pro Day in late March.

“I'm comfortable doing both, but I enjoy being an edge guy standing up to see the whole field and the formations to diagnose plays quickly.”

This past season, Ojulari had 58 tackles (234 solo) with 8½ TFL including 5½ sacks. His best game came in LSU’s win over Alabama when he had 11 tackles.

Ojulari said playing last season in Brian Kelly’s first season as LSU’s head coach was also a springboard for career advancement.

“The process Coach Kelly has in place definitely mimics the next level,” Ojulari said. “A lot of (NFL) guys respect his process and they respect the way he handles his organization."

Though Ojulari was nagged by a right hamstring injury while training the last four months, he said he received positive feedback from the NFL teams who invited him for visits and interviews.

“They love the character,” Ojulari said. “They love my playmaking ability, the way I rush the passer and make plays in the backfield.”

Ojulari joins his brother Azeez in the NFL, who plays defensive end and outside linebacker for the New York Giants. Azeez, who played collegiately for Georgia, was taken by the Giants in the second round No. 50 overall.