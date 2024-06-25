We're joined by Ben Standig who covers the Washington Commanders for The Athletic and also hosts the Standig Room Only Podcast.

The Washington Commanders recently wrapped up their OTA's and mandatory minicamp and Death Valley Insider checks in on former LSU QB and Washington Commanders No.2 pick Jayden Daniels to check in on his progress this offseason.

