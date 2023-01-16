News More News
NFLSU: Gage hurt,10 ex-Tigers advance after winning playoff games

Former LSU teammates linebacker Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens (No. 6) and quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals eye each other in the Bengals' 24-17 NFL Wild Card win over the Ravens.
Former LSU teammates linebacker Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens (No. 6) and quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals eye each other in the Bengals' 24-17 NFL Wild Card win over the Ravens. (Kareem Elgazza - The Enquirer/USA Today Sports)
Ron Higgins
Columnist
@RonHigg

Former LSU wide receiver Russell Gage of the Tampa Bay Bucs was carted off the field Sunday night late in the Bucs' 31-14 Wild Card weekend loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Gage was hit trying to catch a pass and landed awkwardly with 2:55 left in the game.

He tried to rise to his feet, but dropped back down on the turf. He was strapped to a stabilizing board and carted away with the entire Bucs' team on the field for support.

Gage may have re-injured his back which he hurt a week ago at Atlanta after he landed hard on his back making a TD catch.

LSU had 10 former players from six teams survive the NFL’s Wild Card weekend while 14 ex-Tigers on six teams had their seasons end.

Another former Tiger, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his Kansas City Chiefs, enjoyed a Wild Card weekend bye as the AFC’s No. 1 seed this past weekend.

Here’s how former Ti-gahs performed on Wild Card weekend, followed at the end of this story this upcoming weekend’s divisional playoffs schedule:

Saturday

San Francisco 49ers 41, Seattle Seahawks 23

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price no stats.

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 332 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods 1 tackle (1 solo), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).


Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 PBU QB hits, DE K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle (1 solo).

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve that helped produce 320 yards total offense and allowed 3 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko 3 tackles (2 solo).


Sunday

Buffalo Bills 34, Miami Dolphins 31

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White 2 tackles (1 solo), 2 PD, LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 5 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 4 of 4 extra points.

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 6 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points, LB Duke Riley 2 tackles (2 solo).


New York Giants 31, Minnesota Vikings 24

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott 1 PBU.

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 7 catches (9 targets) for 47 receiving yards, 1 of 1 for minus 2 passing yards, CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (5 solo), 1 PD, DL Danielle Hunter 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 sack 1 TFL, 1 QB hit. OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 332 yards and allowed 0 sacks.


Cincinnati Bengals 24, Baltimore Ravens 17

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 23 of 32 for 209 passing yards and 1 TD, 5 carries for 9 rushing yards and 1 TD, WR Ja’Marr Chase 9 catches for 84 yards and 1 TD, OT La’el Collins torn ACL out for the rest of the season.

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL.


Monday

Dallas Cowboys 31, Tampa Bay Bucs 14

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark no stats, Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 5 carries for 11 rushing yards, 1 catch (1 target) for 6 receiving yards, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (8 targets) for 10 yards, LB Devin White 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL.


Byes

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Philadelphia Eagles: No LSU players


This weekend’s schedule

Saturday

Jacksonville at Kansas City

New York at Philadelphia


Sunday

Cincinnati at Buffalo

Dallas at San Francisco


