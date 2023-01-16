Former LSU wide receiver Russell Gage of the Tampa Bay Bucs was carted off the field Sunday night late in the Bucs' 31-14 Wild Card weekend loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Gage was hit trying to catch a pass and landed awkwardly with 2:55 left in the game.

He tried to rise to his feet, but dropped back down on the turf. He was strapped to a stabilizing board and carted away with the entire Bucs' team on the field for support.

Gage may have re-injured his back which he hurt a week ago at Atlanta after he landed hard on his back making a TD catch.

LSU had 10 former players from six teams survive the NFL’s Wild Card weekend while 14 ex-Tigers on six teams had their seasons end.

Another former Tiger, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his Kansas City Chiefs, enjoyed a Wild Card weekend bye as the AFC’s No. 1 seed this past weekend.

Here’s how former Ti-gahs performed on Wild Card weekend, followed at the end of this story this upcoming weekend’s divisional playoffs schedule:

Saturday

San Francisco 49ers 41, Seattle Seahawks 23

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price no stats.

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 332 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods 1 tackle (1 solo), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).





Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 PBU QB hits, DE K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle (1 solo).

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve that helped produce 320 yards total offense and allowed 3 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko 3 tackles (2 solo).





Sunday

Buffalo Bills 34, Miami Dolphins 31

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White 2 tackles (1 solo), 2 PD, LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 5 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 4 of 4 extra points.

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 6 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points, LB Duke Riley 2 tackles (2 solo).





New York Giants 31, Minnesota Vikings 24

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott 1 PBU.

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 7 catches (9 targets) for 47 receiving yards, 1 of 1 for minus 2 passing yards, CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (5 solo), 1 PD, DL Danielle Hunter 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 sack 1 TFL, 1 QB hit. OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 332 yards and allowed 0 sacks.





Cincinnati Bengals 24, Baltimore Ravens 17

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 23 of 32 for 209 passing yards and 1 TD, 5 carries for 9 rushing yards and 1 TD, WR Ja’Marr Chase 9 catches for 84 yards and 1 TD, OT La’el Collins torn ACL out for the rest of the season.

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL.





Monday

Dallas Cowboys 31, Tampa Bay Bucs 14

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark no stats, Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 5 carries for 11 rushing yards, 1 catch (1 target) for 6 receiving yards, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (8 targets) for 10 yards, LB Devin White 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL.





Byes

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Philadelphia Eagles: No LSU players





This weekend’s schedule

Saturday

Jacksonville at Kansas City

New York at Philadelphia





Sunday

Cincinnati at Buffalo

Dallas at San Francisco



