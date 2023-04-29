LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, who started 12 of 13 games last season, was taken Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of NFL draft at No. 141.

Roy, 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, played 1,439 snaps in 31 career games with the Tigers. He had 97 career tackles with 13½ for loss including four sacks.

Last season, he started 12 of 13 games and produced 49 tackles.

Roy joins four other former Tigers currently on the Vikings roster including defensive back Jay Ward picked in Saturday's fourth round, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and starters Ed Ingram (offensive guard) and Danielle Hunter (outside linebacker).