Jay Ward, who started at safety, nickel and cornerback in his four-year LSU career, was drafted Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round as the No.134 overall selection.

It's the ninth straight season and the 16th time in the last 17 NFL drafts at least one LSU defensive back has been drafted. LSU had seven former defensive backs start on NFL teams last season.

He started 23 of 46 games played for the Tigers, finishing with 164 tackles (109 solo) and 23 pass breakups including six interceptions.

Pro Football Focus reported this past season Ward played 100 or more snaps in the box, at free safety, in the slot and at corner.

He joins three former Tigers currently on the Vikings roster including All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and starters Ed Ingram (offensive guard) and Danielle Hunter (outside linebacker).