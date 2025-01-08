NFLSU: Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. set the league on fire

It's a known fact that LSU is the best school in the country when it comes to producing wide receiver talent. Alabama, Ohio State, USC and others try to claim the title, but it's just not true. In fact, LSU set the record for the most single season receiving yards and touchdowns by a single school in NFL history with 6,443 yards and 48 touchdowns.

On top of that, LSU produced the top three receiving yards leaders this year with Ja'Marr Chase (1,708), Justin Jefferson (1,533) and Brian Thomas Jr. (1,282). They also had Malik Nabers, who finished sixth with 1,204 while missing two games. If he had played 17 games at his 80 YPG pace, he would've finished third with 1,364 yards and LSU would've had the top four receiving yards leaders this year.

It was a historic year for LSU receivers, and it doesn't look like they're slowing down any time soon.

We've talked plenty about the success of Chase and Jefferson over the years, but let's talk about the Tigers rookie wideouts: Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

I think pretty much everybody expected them to find success early in their careers, but not at the level we saw from them this season. To have both guys finish top-six in receiving yards with the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito throwing them the ball is impressive for veteran wideouts, much less two rookies.

There's a reason a lot of people were mad about Marvin Harrison Jr. winning the Biletnikoff. He didn't have the best stats and he won it because most "experts" believed he would be the best receiver in this draft class. Well, he had the best QB play of this trio and still wasn't nearly as productive as either of them.

Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are in their prime, and it looks like Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers will be problems for a long time. WRU is as strong as it has ever been, and it could get even better in 2026 when guys like Barion Brown, Nic Anderson, Chris Hilton and Aaron Anderson potentially come into the league.