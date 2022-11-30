OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 737 snaps, 279 of 409 for 3,160 passing yards, 23 TDs, 8 interceptions, 4 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 33 times for minus 214 yards, 178 rushing yards on 48 carries 4 TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 9 games (10 starts), 474 snaps, 462 rushing yards and 3 TD on 135 attempts, 43 catches, 3 drops (50 targets) for 315 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 10 games (6 starts), 224 snaps, 302 rushing yards on 71 attempts and 3 TDs, 17 catches, 1 drop, (23 targets) for 151 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 8 games (3 starts), 55 snaps, 125 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 716 snaps, 81 catches, 3 drops (116 targets) for 1,232 receiving yards, 5 TDs, 13 rushing yards and 1 TD on 2 attempts, 2 for 2 for 34 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps, 47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 7 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 29 catches, 3 drops (40 targets) for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 9 games (8 starts), 473 snaps, 44 special team snaps, 24 catches, 3 drops (41 targets), 284 yards and 2 TDs.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 7 games (3 starts), 250 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 23 catches, 1 drop (35 targets) for 258 yards and 1 TD.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 9 games (5 starts), 367 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 18 catches, 2 drops (34 targets) for 328 yards and 1 TD.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 5 games (4 starts), 221 snaps, 9 catches, 3 drops (24 targets) for 114 yards, 2 TDs.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 9 games (0 starts), 630 snaps, 119 special team snaps, 2 catches, 0 drops, (4 targets) for 46 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 744 snaps, 51 special team snaps, 3 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 727 snaps, 1 special team snap, 6 penalties. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 630 snaps, 31 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 602 snaps, 44 special team snaps, 4 penalties.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 12 games (8 starts), 527 snaps, 35 special team snaps, 2 penalties.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 502 snaps, 5 penalties.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 12 games (3 starts), 290 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played11 games (2 starts), 233 snaps, 45 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 603 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 45 tackles (34 solo), 11 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 PD, 11 QB Hits.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 421 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 36 tackles (14 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 10 games (7 starts), 284 snaps, 38 special team snaps, 33 tackles (23 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 11 games (0 starts), 259 snaps, 37 special team snaps, 11 tackles (9 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Breiden Fehoko (Chargers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 96 plays, 16 special team snaps, 9 tackles (5 solo).

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 112 snaps, 6 special team snaps, 8 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 6 games (5 starts), 125 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 723 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 89 tackles (55 solo), 8 TFL, 5½ sacks, 5 PD, 11 QBH, 2 FF.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 675 snaps, 76 tackles (56 solo), 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 9 QB hits, 4 PD, 1 INT.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 11 games (8 starts), 399 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 49 tackles (30 solo), 3 TFL, ½ sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 11 games (1 start), 247 snaps, 218 special team snaps, 37 tackles (21 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 PD, 1 QBH.

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 5 games, 2 starts, 153 snaps, 20 tackles (10 solo), 2 TFL, 1½ sacks, 2 QBH.

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 11 games (10 starts), 695 snaps, 87 special team snaps, 69 tackles (48 solo), 1 TFL, 6 PD, 1 interception.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 585 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 42 tackles (30 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 732 snaps, 51 special team snaps, 41 tackles (36 solo), 3 TFL, 12 PD. 3 interceptions.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 12 games (12 starts), 793 snaps, 59 tackles (41 solo), 1 FR, 4 PD, 2 INT, 1 QBH, 2 TFL

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 600 snaps, 43 tackles (35 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 389 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 35 tackles (32 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 2 INT, 1 TD.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 469 snaps, 8 special team snaps, 31 tackles (26 solo), 5 PD, 2 INT, 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 122 snaps, 34 special team snaps, 13 tackles (10 solo). 1 PD, 1 FF

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 108 special teams snaps, 17 of 23 FG, 24 of 26 extra points for 75 points, 57 kickoffs (35 touchbacks) for 61.4 yards average, 2 tackles (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 91 special team snaps, snapped on 34 punts, 16 of 20 field goals, 30 of 33 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 83 special team snaps, snapped for 24 punts, 17 of 20 field goals and 30 of 32 extra points.



