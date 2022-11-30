News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-30 16:58:58 -0600') }} football Edit

NFLSU SEASON STATS THROUGH 12 WEEKS

In just his second pro season after missing all of his rookie year with an injury, former LSU safety Grant Delpit of the Cleveland Browns has 69 tackles this season. That ranks the third most of the 24 ex-Tigers' defenders currently in the NFL.
In just his second pro season after missing all of his rookie year with an injury, former LSU safety Grant Delpit of the Cleveland Browns has 69 tackles this season. That ranks the third most of the 24 ex-Tigers' defenders currently in the NFL. (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 737 snaps, 279 of 409 for 3,160 passing yards, 23 TDs, 8 interceptions, 4 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 33 times for minus 214 yards, 178 rushing yards on 48 carries 4 TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 9 games (10 starts), 474 snaps, 462 rushing yards and 3 TD on 135 attempts, 43 catches, 3 drops (50 targets) for 315 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 10 games (6 starts), 224 snaps, 302 rushing yards on 71 attempts and 3 TDs, 17 catches, 1 drop, (23 targets) for 151 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 8 games (3 starts), 55 snaps, 125 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 716 snaps, 81 catches, 3 drops (116 targets) for 1,232 receiving yards, 5 TDs, 13 rushing yards and 1 TD on 2 attempts, 2 for 2 for 34 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps, 47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 7 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 29 catches, 3 drops (40 targets) for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 9 games (8 starts), 473 snaps, 44 special team snaps, 24 catches, 3 drops (41 targets), 284 yards and 2 TDs.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 7 games (3 starts), 250 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 23 catches, 1 drop (35 targets) for 258 yards and 1 TD.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 9 games (5 starts), 367 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 18 catches, 2 drops (34 targets) for 328 yards and 1 TD.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 5 games (4 starts), 221 snaps, 9 catches, 3 drops (24 targets) for 114 yards, 2 TDs.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 9 games (0 starts), 630 snaps, 119 special team snaps, 2 catches, 0 drops, (4 targets) for 46 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 744 snaps, 51 special team snaps, 3 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 727 snaps, 1 special team snap, 6 penalties. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 630 snaps, 31 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 602 snaps, 44 special team snaps, 4 penalties.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 12 games (8 starts), 527 snaps, 35 special team snaps, 2 penalties.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 502 snaps, 5 penalties.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 12 games (3 starts), 290 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played11 games (2 starts), 233 snaps, 45 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 603 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 45 tackles (34 solo), 11 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 PD, 11 QB Hits.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 421 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 36 tackles (14 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 10 games (7 starts), 284 snaps, 38 special team snaps, 33 tackles (23 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 11 games (0 starts), 259 snaps, 37 special team snaps, 11 tackles (9 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 6 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Breiden Fehoko (Chargers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 96 plays, 16 special team snaps, 9 tackles (5 solo).

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 112 snaps, 6 special team snaps, 8 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 6 games (5 starts), 125 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 723 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 89 tackles (55 solo), 8 TFL, 5½ sacks, 5 PD, 11 QBH, 2 FF.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 675 snaps, 76 tackles (56 solo), 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 9 QB hits, 4 PD, 1 INT.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 11 games (8 starts), 399 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 49 tackles (30 solo), 3 TFL, ½ sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 11 games (1 start), 247 snaps, 218 special team snaps, 37 tackles (21 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 PD, 1 QBH.

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 5 games, 2 starts, 153 snaps, 20 tackles (10 solo), 2 TFL, 1½ sacks, 2 QBH.

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 11 games (10 starts), 695 snaps, 87 special team snaps, 69 tackles (48 solo), 1 TFL, 6 PD, 1 interception.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 585 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 42 tackles (30 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 732 snaps, 51 special team snaps, 41 tackles (36 solo), 3 TFL, 12 PD. 3 interceptions.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 12 games (12 starts), 793 snaps, 59 tackles (41 solo), 1 FR, 4 PD, 2 INT, 1 QBH, 2 TFL

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 600 snaps, 43 tackles (35 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 389 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 35 tackles (32 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 2 INT, 1 TD.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 10 games (10 starts), 469 snaps, 8 special team snaps, 31 tackles (26 solo), 5 PD, 2 INT, 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 122 snaps, 34 special team snaps, 13 tackles (10 solo). 1 PD, 1 FF

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 108 special teams snaps, 17 of 23 FG, 24 of 26 extra points for 75 points, 57 kickoffs (35 touchbacks) for 61.4 yards average, 2 tackles (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 91 special team snaps, snapped on 34 punts, 16 of 20 field goals, 30 of 33 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 11 games (11 starts), 83 special team snaps, snapped for 24 punts, 17 of 20 field goals and 30 of 32 extra points.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}