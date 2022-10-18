News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-18 17:28:20 -0500') }} football Edit

NFLSU SEASON STATS THROUGH 6 WEEKS

Former LSU linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Bucs is one of two former Tigers' defenders with 400 or more snaps after the first six weeks of the NFL season.
Former LSU linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Bucs is one of two former Tigers' defenders with 400 or more snaps after the first six weeks of the NFL season. (Charles LeClaire-USA Today)
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 422 snaps, 152 of 228 for 1,616 passing yards, 12 TDs, 5 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 21 times for minus 135 yards, 110 rushing yards on 27 carries and 2 TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 311 snaps, 343 rushing yards and 1 TD on 95 attempts, 32 catches, 1 drop (36 targets) for 232 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 181 snaps, 256 rushing yards on 59 attempts and 2 TDs, 16 catches (18 targets) for 137 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 78 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 94 rushing yards and 1 TD on 16 attempts, 2 catches, 1 drop, (5 targets) for 3 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 1 game (0 starts), 30 snaps, 33 rushing yards on 14 carries, out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 385 snaps, 46 catches, 1 drop (63 targets) for 654 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 405 snaps, 39 catches, 5 drops (63 targets) for 475 yards, 4 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 6 games (3 start), 276 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 25 catches, 3 drops (35 targets) for 192 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 15 catches, 0 drops (21 targets) for 168 yards and 0 TDs.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 94 snaps, 20 special team snaps, 6 catches (9 targets), 74 yards.

Terrace Marshall (Panthers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 52 snaps, 4 catches, 0 drops (5 targets) for 30 yards.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 11 snaps, 53 special team snaps, 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 429 snaps, 17 special team snaps, no penalties.

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 422 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 398 snaps, 27 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 396 snaps, 4 penalties. (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (37) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in every play (2,511) of every game.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 280 snaps, 19 special team snaps, 3 penalties.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 6 games (3 starts), 214 snaps, 8 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 191 snaps, 30 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 6 games (2 starts), 86 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 323 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 27 tackles (21 solo), 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PD, 5 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 149 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 19 tackles (13 solo), 4 TFL, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 230 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 17 tackles (7 solo, 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 108 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 9 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 137 snaps, 16 special team snaps, 4 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 1 game (0 start), 21 snaps, 1 tackle.

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 409 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 48 tackles (29 solo), 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 PD, 6 QBH 1 FF.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 6 games (3 starts), 289 snaps, 35 special team snaps, 39 tackles (22 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 383 snaps, 38 tackles (27 solo), 2 TFL, 2½ sacks, 7 QB hits, 2 PD, 1 INT.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 6 games (5 starts), 235 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 29 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 6 games (1 start), 111 snaps, 134 special team snaps, 20 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD.

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 378 snaps, 58 special team snaps, 37 tackles (28 solo), 4 PD, 1 INT.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 384 snaps, 30 tackles (24 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 327 snaps, 29 tackles (20 solo), 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 INT.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 400 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 25 tackles (21 solo), 1 TFL, 7 PD.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 254 snaps, 1 special team snap, 19 tackles (13 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 283 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 18 tackles (17 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD, 1 INT, 1 TD.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 240 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 17 tackles (14 solo), 2 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 62 special teams snaps, 11 of 13 FG, 13 of 15 extra points for 46 points, 33 kickoffs (22 touchbacks) for 62.8 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 39 special teams snaps, snapped on 20 punts, 4 of 7 field goals, 14 of 14 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 43 special team snaps, snapped for 8 punts, 6 of 8 field goals and 19 of 19 extra points.



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}