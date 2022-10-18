OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 422 snaps, 152 of 228 for 1,616 passing yards, 12 TDs, 5 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 21 times for minus 135 yards, 110 rushing yards on 27 carries and 2 TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 311 snaps, 343 rushing yards and 1 TD on 95 attempts, 32 catches, 1 drop (36 targets) for 232 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 181 snaps, 256 rushing yards on 59 attempts and 2 TDs, 16 catches (18 targets) for 137 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 78 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 94 rushing yards and 1 TD on 16 attempts, 2 catches, 1 drop, (5 targets) for 3 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 1 game (0 starts), 30 snaps, 33 rushing yards on 14 carries, out for the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 385 snaps, 46 catches, 1 drop (63 targets) for 654 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 405 snaps, 39 catches, 5 drops (63 targets) for 475 yards, 4 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 6 games (3 start), 276 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 25 catches, 3 drops (35 targets) for 192 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 15 catches, 0 drops (21 targets) for 168 yards and 0 TDs.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 94 snaps, 20 special team snaps, 6 catches (9 targets), 74 yards.

Terrace Marshall (Panthers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 52 snaps, 4 catches, 0 drops (5 targets) for 30 yards.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 11 snaps, 53 special team snaps, 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 429 snaps, 17 special team snaps, no penalties.

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 422 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 398 snaps, 27 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 396 snaps, 4 penalties. (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (37) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in every play (2,511) of every game.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 280 snaps, 19 special team snaps, 3 penalties.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 6 games (3 starts), 214 snaps, 8 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 191 snaps, 30 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 6 games (2 starts), 86 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 323 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 27 tackles (21 solo), 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PD, 5 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 149 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 19 tackles (13 solo), 4 TFL, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 230 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 17 tackles (7 solo, 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 108 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 9 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 137 snaps, 16 special team snaps, 4 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 1 game (0 start), 21 snaps, 1 tackle.

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 409 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 48 tackles (29 solo), 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 PD, 6 QBH 1 FF.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 6 games (3 starts), 289 snaps, 35 special team snaps, 39 tackles (22 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 383 snaps, 38 tackles (27 solo), 2 TFL, 2½ sacks, 7 QB hits, 2 PD, 1 INT.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 6 games (5 starts), 235 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 29 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 6 games (1 start), 111 snaps, 134 special team snaps, 20 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD.

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 378 snaps, 58 special team snaps, 37 tackles (28 solo), 4 PD, 1 INT.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 384 snaps, 30 tackles (24 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 327 snaps, 29 tackles (20 solo), 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 INT.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 400 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 25 tackles (21 solo), 1 TFL, 7 PD.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 4 games (4 starts), 254 snaps, 1 special team snap, 19 tackles (13 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 283 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 18 tackles (17 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD, 1 INT, 1 TD.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 240 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 17 tackles (14 solo), 2 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 62 special teams snaps, 11 of 13 FG, 13 of 15 extra points for 46 points, 33 kickoffs (22 touchbacks) for 62.8 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 39 special teams snaps, snapped on 20 punts, 4 of 7 field goals, 14 of 14 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 43 special team snaps, snapped for 8 punts, 6 of 8 field goals and 19 of 19 extra points.







