OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 490 snaps, 186 of 270 for 2,097 passing yards, 15 TDs, 5 interceptions, 3 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 24 times for minus 157 yards, 130 rushing yards on 30 carries and 3 TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 351 snaps, 362 rushing yards and 1 TD on 103 attempts, 34 catches, 2 drops (39 targets) for 239 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 7 games (6 starts), 198 snaps, 288 rushing yards on 65 attempts and 3 TDs, 16 catches, 1 drop (19 targets) for 137 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 78 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 94 rushing yards and 1 TD on 16 attempts, 2 catches, 1 drop (5 targets) for 3 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 385 snaps, 46 catches, 1 drop (63 targets) for 654 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps, 47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 7 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 29 catches, 3 drops (40 targets) for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 15 catches, 0 drops (21 targets) for 168 yards and 0 TDs.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 148 snaps, 20 special team snaps, 9 catches, 1 drop (13 targets), 102 yards.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 4 games (1 starts), 95 snaps, 6 catches, 1 drop (8 targets) for 61 yards.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 5 games (0 starts), 13 snaps, 65 special team snaps, 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 489 snaps, 22 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 475 snaps, 4 penalties. (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (39) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in every play (2,590) of every game).

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 472 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 398 snaps, 27 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 351 snaps, 26 special team snaps, 3 penalties.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 7 games (3 starts), 265 snaps, 19 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 7 games (3 starts), 214 snaps, 14 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 7 games (2 starts), 190 snaps, 29 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 323 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 27 tackles (21 solo), 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PD, 5 QBH.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 288 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 24 tackles (10 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 165 snaps, 26 special team snaps, 20 tackles (14 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 7 games (0 starts), 156 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 6 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 2 games (0 start), 31 snaps, 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 QBH.

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 459 snaps, 11 special team snaps, 53 tackles (31 solo), 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 PD, 7 QBH, 1 FF.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 442 snaps, 49 tackles (34 solo), 5 TFL, 3½ sacks, 8 QB hits, 2 PD, 1 INT.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 7 games (5 starts), 286 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 33 tackles (20 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 7 games (1 start), 140 snaps, 156 special team snaps, 26 tackles (17 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD.

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 1 game, 33 snaps, 5 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TFL.

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 442 snaps, 58 special team snaps, 44 tackles (32 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 415 snaps, 35 tackles (29 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 450 snaps, 34 tackles (23 solo), 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 INT.

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 346 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 28 tackles (27 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD, 1 INT, 1 TD.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 400 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 25 tackles (21 solo), 1 TFL, 7 PD.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 318 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 25 tackles (16 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 288 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 22 tackles (18 solo), 2 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 72 special teams snaps, 11 of 13 FG, 15 of 17 extra points for 58 points, 38 kickoffs (27 touchbacks) for 63.1 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 59 special teams snaps, snapped on 26 punts, 7 of 10 field goals, 15 of 15 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 43 special team snaps, snapped for 8 punts, 6 of 8 field goals and 19 of 19 extra points.



