OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 543 snaps, 211 of 305 for 2,329 passing yards, 17 TDs, 6 interceptions, 4 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 29 times for minus 196 yards, 132 rushing yards on 31 carries and 3 TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 400 snaps, 386 rushing yards and 2 TD on 112 attempts, 37 catches, 2 drops (42 targets) for 273 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 7 games (6 starts), 198 snaps, 288 rushing yards on 65 attempts and 3 TDs, 16 catches, 1 drop, (19 targets) for 137 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 455 snaps, 52 catches, 1 drop (63 targets) for 752 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps,47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 8 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 33 catches, 3 drops (45 targets) for 270 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 15 catches, 0 drops (21 targets) for 168 yards and 0 TDs.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 5 games (4 starts), 206 snaps, 27 special team snaps,15 catches, 1 drop (22 targets), 133 yards.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 5 games (2 starts), 22 snaps, 84 special team snaps, 10 catches, 1 drop (17 targets) for 148 yards.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 13 snaps, 65 special team snaps, 2 catch, 0 drops, (3 targets) for 33 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 561 snaps, 28 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 525 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 502 snaps, 45 penalties. (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (40) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in 94 percent (2,617) of the plays.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 415 snaps, 31 special team snaps, 3 penalties.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 398 snaps, 27 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 8 games (4 starts), 275 snaps, 17 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 8 games (3 starts), 265 snaps, 22 special team snaps, 1 penalty

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 7 games (2 starts), 190 snaps, 29 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 390 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 30 tackles (23 solo), 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PD, 6 QBH.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 319 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 28 tackles (11 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 186 snaps, 30 special team snaps, 23 tackles (14 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 8 games (0 starts), 177 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 8 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 3 games (0 start), 62 snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 535 snaps, 11 special team snaps, 63 tackles (37 solo), 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 PD, 7 QBH, 1 FF

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 506 snaps, 53 tackles (38 solo), 5 TFL, 3½ sacks, 8 QB hits, 2 PD, 1 INT.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 8 games (6 starts), 319 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 39 tackles (24 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 8 games (1 start), 167 snaps, 176 special team snaps, 29 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD.

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 2 games, 1 start, 74 snaps, 10 tackles, 7 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 495 snaps, 63 special team snaps, 48 tackles (34 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 473 snaps, 40 tackles (32 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 450 snaps, 38 tackles (26 solo), 1 FR, 3 PD, 2 INT, 1 QBH

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 389 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 32 tackles (30 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD, 2 INT, 1 TD

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 478 snaps, 28 special team snaps, 29 tackles (25 solo), 1 TFL, 10 PD. 1 INT

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 372 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 28 tackles (18 solo), 3 TFL, 3 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 323 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 25 tackles (21 solo), 2 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 83 special teams snaps, 14 of 18 FG, 18 of 20 extra points for 60 points, 43 kickoffs (29 touchbacks) for 63.0 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 65 snaps, snapped on 27 punts, 8 of 11 field goals, 19 of 19 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 65 special team snaps, snapped for 10 punts, 8 of 10 field goals and 22 of 22 extra points.







