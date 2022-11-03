News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-03 17:47:26 -0500') }} football Edit

NFLSU SEASON STATS THROUGH 8 WEEKS

Former LSU linebacker Deion Jones of the Cleveland Browns sacked former LSU QB Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in the Browns' win Monday night.
Former LSU linebacker Deion Jones of the Cleveland Browns sacked former LSU QB Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals in the Browns' win Monday night. (Scott Galvin-USA Today Sports)
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 543 snaps, 211 of 305 for 2,329 passing yards, 17 TDs, 6 interceptions, 4 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 29 times for minus 196 yards, 132 rushing yards on 31 carries and 3 TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 400 snaps, 386 rushing yards and 2 TD on 112 attempts, 37 catches, 2 drops (42 targets) for 273 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 7 games (6 starts), 198 snaps, 288 rushing yards on 65 attempts and 3 TDs, 16 catches, 1 drop, (19 targets) for 137 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 455 snaps, 52 catches, 1 drop (63 targets) for 752 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 3 rushing yards and 1 TD on 1 attempt, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps,47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 8 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 33 catches, 3 drops (45 targets) for 270 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 4 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 15 catches, 0 drops (21 targets) for 168 yards and 0 TDs.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 5 games (4 starts), 206 snaps, 27 special team snaps,15 catches, 1 drop (22 targets), 133 yards.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 5 games (2 starts), 22 snaps, 84 special team snaps, 10 catches, 1 drop (17 targets) for 148 yards.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 13 snaps, 65 special team snaps, 2 catch, 0 drops, (3 targets) for 33 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 561 snaps, 28 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 525 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 502 snaps, 45 penalties. (Note: Cushenberry has started every game (40) of his three-year pro career and as a center has played in 94 percent (2,617) of the plays.

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 415 snaps, 31 special team snaps, 3 penalties.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 398 snaps, 27 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 8 games (4 starts), 275 snaps, 17 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 8 games (3 starts), 265 snaps, 22 special team snaps, 1 penalty

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 7 games (2 starts), 190 snaps, 29 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 390 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 30 tackles (23 solo), 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PD, 6 QBH.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 319 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 28 tackles (11 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 186 snaps, 30 special team snaps, 23 tackles (14 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 8 games (0 starts), 177 snaps, 24 special team snaps, 8 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 3 games (0 start), 62 snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 535 snaps, 11 special team snaps, 63 tackles (37 solo), 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 PD, 7 QBH, 1 FF

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 506 snaps, 53 tackles (38 solo), 5 TFL, 3½ sacks, 8 QB hits, 2 PD, 1 INT.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 8 games (6 starts), 319 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 39 tackles (24 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 8 games (1 start), 167 snaps, 176 special team snaps, 29 tackles (18 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PD.

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 2 games, 1 start, 74 snaps, 10 tackles, 7 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 495 snaps, 63 special team snaps, 48 tackles (34 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 473 snaps, 40 tackles (32 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 450 snaps, 38 tackles (26 solo), 1 FR, 3 PD, 2 INT, 1 QBH

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 389 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 32 tackles (30 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD, 2 INT, 1 TD

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 478 snaps, 28 special team snaps, 29 tackles (25 solo), 1 TFL, 10 PD. 1 INT

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 6 games (6 starts), 372 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 28 tackles (18 solo), 3 TFL, 3 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 323 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 25 tackles (21 solo), 2 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 83 special teams snaps, 14 of 18 FG, 18 of 20 extra points for 60 points, 43 kickoffs (29 touchbacks) for 63.0 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 65 snaps, snapped on 27 punts, 8 of 11 field goals, 19 of 19 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 65 special team snaps, snapped for 10 punts, 8 of 10 field goals and 22 of 22 extra points.



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}