OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 601 snaps, 233 of 333 for 2,535 passing yards, 18 TDs, 6 interceptions, 4 fumbles (2 lost), sacked 30 times for minus 201 yards, 141 rushing yards on 35 carries and 4TDs.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 452 snaps, 405 rushing yards and 2 TD on 121 attempts, 42 catches, 3 drops (49 targets) for 314 receiving yards and 3 TDs. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) – Played 8 games (6 starts), 215 snaps, 293 rushing yards on 69 attempts and 3 TDs, 17 catches, 1 drop, (21 targets) for 151 receiving yards and 3 TDs.

Darrel Williams (Cardinals) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 99 snaps, 48 special team snaps, 102 rushing yards and 1 TD on 21 attempts, 4 catches, 1 drop, (8 targets) for 9 receiving yards.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) – Played 3 games (0 starts), 44 snaps, 13 special team snaps, 37 rushing yards on 16 carries, 0 receptions (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Tory Carter (Titans) – Played 5 games (3 starts), 42 snaps, 88 special team snaps.

WRs/TEs

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 521 snaps, 59 catches, 2 drops (84 targets) for 867 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 13 rushing yards and 1 TD on 2 attempts, 1 for 1 for 23 passing yards.

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 468 snaps,47 catches, 6 drops (74 targets) for 605 yards, 6 TDs, 2 rushing yards on 4 attempts, 1 fumble, 2 tackles (2 solo).

Russell Gage (Bucs) – Played in 7 games (4 starts), 317 snaps, 2 special team snaps, 29 catches, 3 drops (40 targets) for 231 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.

DJ Chark (Lions) – Played 3 games (3 starts), 158 snaps, 7 catches, 2 drops (18 targets) for 98 yards, 1 TD.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) – Played 4 games (1 start), 149 snaps, 3 special team snaps, 15 catches, 0 drops (21 targets) for 168 yards and 0 TDs.

Foster Moreau (Raiders) – Played 6 games (5 starts), 263 snaps, 1 special team snap, 17 catches, 1 drop (27 targets), 175 yards.

Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers) – Played 6 games (2 starts), 214 snaps, 84 special team snaps, 13 catches, 2 drops (23 targets) for 201 yards and 1 TD.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) – Played 6 games (0 starts), 22 snaps, 84 special team snaps, 2 catches, 0 drops, (3 targets) for 46 yards, 1 kick return for 5 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo).

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Ethan Pocic (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 561 snaps, 28 special team snaps, no penalties, 1 fumble recovery.

Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 502 snaps, 5 penalties.

La’el Collins (Bengals) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 592 snaps, 1 special team snap, 5 penalties.

Ed Ingram (Vikings) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 535 snaps, 38 special team snaps, 2 penalties, 1 FR, 1 tackle (1 solo).

Damien Lewis (Seahawks) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 488 snaps, 36 special team snaps, 3 penalties.

Trai Turner (Commanders) – Played 9 games (5 starts), 339 snaps, 20 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Saahdiq Charles (Commanders) – Played 9 games (3 starts), 265 snaps, 25 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

Will Clapp (Chargers) – Played 8 games (2 starts), 190 snaps, 33 special team snaps, 1 penalty.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 443 snaps, 18 special team snaps, 37 tackles (27 solo), 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PD, 8 QBH.

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 346 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 30 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, 2 PD, 1 FF.

Al Woods (Seahawks) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 203 snaps, 32 special team snaps, 23 tackles (14 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 3 QBH.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 112 snaps, 9 special team snaps, 10 tackles (8 solo), 3 TFL, 1 FF.

Arden Key (Jaguars) – Played 89games (0 starts), 206 snaps, 28 special team snaps, 9 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH.

Neil Farrell (Raiders) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 89 snaps, 6 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QBH.

Michael Brockers (Lions) – Played 5 games (5 starts), 113 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) – Played 4 games (0 starts), 31 plays, 52 special team snaps, 3 tackles (2 solo).

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 592 snaps, 11 special team snaps, 67 tackles (40 solo), 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 PD, 7 QBH, 1 FF.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 555 snaps, 58 tackles (43 solo), 5 TFL, 3½ sacks, 8 QB hits, 3 PD, 1 INT.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) – Played 7 games (4 starts), 320 snaps, 40 special team snaps, 46 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PD, 2 QBH.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) – Played 9 games (7 starts), 342 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 42 tackles (25 solo), 3 TFL, ½ sack, 1 QBH, 1 PD.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) – Played 9 games (1 start), 184 snaps, 190 special team snaps, 31 tackles (19 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PD

Deion Jones (Browns) – Played 2 games, 1 start, 74 snaps, 10 tackles, 7 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH

DBs

Grant Delpit (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 495 snaps, 63 special team snaps, 48 tackles (34 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT.

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 473 snaps, 41 tackles (33 solo), 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 sack.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) – Played 9 games (9starts), 576 snaps, 43 tackles (29 solo), 1 FR, 3 PD, 2 INT, 1 QBH

Donte Jackson (Panthers) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 389 snaps, 7 special team snaps, 32 tackles (30 solo), 1 TFL, 2 PD, 2 INT, 1 TD

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 542 snaps, 31 special team snaps, 30 tackles (26 solo), 1 TFL, 10 PD. 1 INT

Kristian Fulton (Titans) – Played 7 games (7 starts), 472 snaps, 4 special team snaps, 32 tackles (22 solo), 3 TFL, 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 323 snaps, 5 special team snaps, 26 tackles (22 solo), 4 PD, 2 INT.

Cor’Dale Flott (Giants) – Played 3 games (2 starts), 60 snaps, 21 special team snaps, 5 tackles (4 solo).

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) – Played 1 game (1 start), 15 snaps, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PD (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

SPECIAL TEAMS

PKs

Cade York (Browns) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 83 special teams snaps, 14 of 18 FG, 18 of 20 extra points for 60 points, 43 kickoffs (29 touchbacks) for 63.0 average, 1 tackle (1 solo).

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) – Played 9 games (9 starts), 72 snaps, snapped on 28 punts, 11 of 15 field goals, 24 of 25 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) – Played 8 games (8 starts), 56 special team snaps, snapped for 15 punts, 12 of 15 field goals and 25 of 26 extra points.



