Former LSU QB Joe Burrow is starting his third NFL season and he's still getting lousy pass protection. He's already been sacked 13 times in this season's first two games (including six in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys), bringing his career total to being sacked 115 times in 32 pro games (28 regular season, 4 playoffs). He has been sacked four or more times in 14 games, including a high of nine in a playoff win over the Tennessee Titans last year. (Tim Heitman - USA Today)
OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) 57 of 89 for 537 passing yards, 3 TDs, 4 interceptions, 2 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 13 times, 93 yards rushing on 10 carries.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) 192 rushing yards on 45 attempts, 4 catches (6 targets) for 19 receiving yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) 116 rushing yards on 15 attempts, 7 catches (7 targets) for 76 yards and 2 TDs.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) 33 yards on 14 carries, has high ankle sprain and will miss several weeks.

WRs/TEs

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) 15 catches (25 targets) for 183 yards, 1 TD.

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) 15 catches (23 targets) for 232 yards, 2 TDs.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) 11 catches (14) targets) for 139 yards.

Russell Gage (Bucs) 7 catches (8 targets) for 41 yards.

DJ Chark (Lions) 4 catches (8 targets) for 52 yards, 1 TD.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards.

PKs

Cade York (Browns) 5 of 5 FG, 5 of 6 extra points for 20 points.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) 9 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits.

Al Woods (Seahawks) 8 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PBU.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 PBU.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) 2 tackles (2 solo).

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) 2 tackles (2 solo).

Michael Brockers (Lions) 2 tackles (1 solo).

Arden Key (Jaguars) 1 tackle (1 solo) 1 PBU, 1 sack, 1 QB hit.

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) 19 tackles (14 solo), 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 QB hit.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) 14 tackles (9 solo), ½ TFL, ½ sack, 3 QB hits.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) 10 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) 8 tackles (4 solo), 1 PBU.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) 3 tackles (1 solo).

DBs

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) 15 tackles (11 solo), 3 PBU.

Grant Delpit (Browns) 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 PBU.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 forced fumble.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) 8 tackles (4 solo), 1 PBU.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) 6 tackles (5 solo).

Donte Jackson (Panthers) 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack.

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU (played 1 game, out for the season with torn quad muscle).

Cordale Flott (Giants) 1 tackle.

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) snapped on 6 punts, 2 of 2 field goals, 8 of 8 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) snapped for 3 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 9 of 9 extra points.


