OFFENSE

QBs

Joe Burrow (Bengals) 57 of 89 for 537 passing yards, 3 TDs, 4 interceptions, 2 fumbles (1 lost), sacked 13 times, 93 yards rushing on 10 carries.

RBs

Leonard Fournette (Bucs) 192 rushing yards on 45 attempts, 4 catches (6 targets) for 19 receiving yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) 116 rushing yards on 15 attempts, 7 catches (7 targets) for 76 yards and 2 TDs.

Ty Davis-Price (49ers) 33 yards on 14 carries, has high ankle sprain and will miss several weeks.

WRs/TEs

Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) 15 catches (25 targets) for 183 yards, 1 TD.

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) 15 catches (23 targets) for 232 yards, 2 TDs.

Jarvis Landry (Saints) 11 catches (14) targets) for 139 yards.

Russell Gage (Bucs) 7 catches (8 targets) for 41 yards.

DJ Chark (Lions) 4 catches (8 targets) for 52 yards, 1 TD.

Stephen Sullivan (Panthers) 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards.

PKs

Cade York (Browns) 5 of 5 FG, 5 of 6 extra points for 20 points.

DEFENSE

DL

Danielle Hunter (Vikings) 9 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits.

Al Woods (Seahawks) 8 tackles (7 solo), 3 TFL, 1 PBU.

K’Lavon Chaisson (Jaguars) 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 PBU.

Rashard Lawrence (Cardinals) 2 tackles (2 solo).

Davon Godchaux (Patriots) 2 tackles (2 solo).

Michael Brockers (Lions) 2 tackles (1 solo).

Arden Key (Jaguars) 1 tackle (1 solo) 1 PBU, 1 sack, 1 QB hit.

LBs

Devin White (Bucs) 19 tackles (14 solo), 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 QB hit.

Patrick Queen (Ravens) 14 tackles (9 solo), ½ TFL, ½ sack, 3 QB hits.

Kwon Alexander (Jets) 10 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL.

Duke Riley (Dolphins) 8 tackles (4 solo), 1 PBU.

Jacob Phillips (Browns) 3 tackles (1 solo).

DBs

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans) 15 tackles (11 solo), 3 PBU.

Grant Delpit (Browns) 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 PBU.

Tyrann Mathieu (Saints) 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 forced fumble.

Patrick Peterson (Vikings) 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL.

Jalen Mills (Patriots) 8 tackles (4 solo), 1 PBU.

Kristian Fulton (Titans) 6 tackles (5 solo).

Donte Jackson (Panthers) 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack.

Jamal Adams (Seahawks) 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU (played 1 game, out for the season with torn quad muscle).

Cordale Flott (Giants) 1 tackle.

DS

Blake Ferguson (Dolphins) snapped on 6 punts, 2 of 2 field goals, 8 of 8 extra points.

Reid Ferguson (Bills) snapped for 3 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 9 of 9 extra points.



