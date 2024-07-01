The New York Giants recently wrapped up their OTA's and mandatory minicamp and Death Valley Insider checks in on a pair of LSU rookies in first round pick Malik Nabers and Undrafted free agent Ovie Oghoufo to see how they're adjusting during the Giants offseason preparations.

Today we're joined by Art Stapleton who covers the Giants for NorthJersey.com and USA Today to talk a little about the former LSU rookies as well as a veteran LSU alum that could make a push for a starting position in the Giants secondary this season.