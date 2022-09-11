After Cade York kicked a game-winning 57-yard field goal through dense fog to give LSU a 37-34 win at No. 6 Florida in 2020, his game-winning 58-yard field goal in his first NFL regular season game Sunday on a sunny day for a 26-24 Cleveland Browns victory over the Carolina Panthers had to be a piece of cake.

York nailed 2 of 2 extra points and 4 of 4 field goals – 26, 34, 36 and finally the game-winner which was his career-long right down the middle of the uprights with room to spare.

“I never thought I'd have a career long first game for a game winner,” York said afterwards. "That's not something that really comes on very often.

“Over and over again. I've just been able to experience things that I didn't think would ever happen. Not because I wasn't capable, but just because they weren't even in my thoughts like playing at LSU, leaving in three years and getting drafted in the fourth round and then the first game getting to be put in that situation and put it through. That's just a blessing.”

Elsewhere in the NFL, former Tigers' receivers Jarvis Landry (Saints), Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals), DJ Chark (Lions), Justin Jefferson (Vikings) and Russell Gage (Bucs) combined for 32 catches for 492 yards and four TDs. Also, ex-LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs) caught two TDs.

Here's the NFLSU Week 1 recap:

Thursday night

Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped for 1 of 1 field goals and 4 of 4 extra points.

Sunday afternoon

New Orleans Saints 27, Atlanta Falcons 26

Saints: WR Jarvis Landry 7 catches (9 targets) for 114 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 fumble recovery. Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve).

Cleveland Browns 26, Carolina Panthers 24

Browns: S Grant Delpit 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU, LB Jacpb Phillips 3 tackles (1 solo), C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that helped produce 355 yards total offense and allowed one sack, PK Cade York 4 of 4 field goals, 2 of 2 extra points, CB Greedy Williams (injured reserve). Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 4 tackles (4 solo), WR Terrace Marshall Jr. did not play, TE Stephen Sullivan (inactive list).

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price (inactive list).

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20 in overtime

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 33 of 53 for 338 yards passing, 2 TDs, 4 interceptions, 1 lost fumble, WR Ja’Marr Chase 10 catches (16 targets) for 129 yards, 1 TD, 1 tackle, OT La’el Collins started for an offense that produced 432 yards and allowed 7 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Philadelphia Eagles 38, Detroit Lions 35

Lions: DE Michael Brockers started and had no tackles, WR DJ Chark 4 catches (8 targets) for 52 yards, 1 TD.

Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 20 in overtime

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr.. 7 tackles (3 solo) 1 PBU, OL Austin Deculus (inactive list),

Miami Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 1 tackle (1 solo), CB Jalen Mills 2 tackles (2 solo), OL Chasen Hines was a backup right guard

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points, LB Duke Riley 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 PBU

Baltimore Ravens 24, New York Jets 9

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 8 tackles (5 solo), ½ sack, 5 QB hits. Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles (3 solo).

Washington Commanders 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 22

Jaguars: DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson 2 tackles (1 solo) 1 PBU, DL Arden Key had no stats. Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 390 yards and allowed 1 sack.

New York Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20

Giants: CB Cordale Flott had no stats. Titans: FB Tory Carter played on special teams, CB Kristian Fulton 6 tackles (5 solo).

Kansas City Chiefs 44, Arizona Cardinals 21

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 42 yards rushing on 7 carries, 3 catches for 32 yards and two TDs. Cardinals: DT Rashard Lawrence 2 tackles (2 solo), RB Darrel Williams had no stats.

Los Angeles Chargers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 19

Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers had no stats, TE Foster Moreau had no stats, DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list) Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp had no stats, DL Breiden Fehoko (inactive list).

Minnesota Vikings 23, Green Bay Packers 7

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 9 catches (11 targets) for 184 yards and 2 TDs, CB Patrick Peterson 6 tackles (4 solo), LB Danielle Hunter 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL including 1 sack, OG Ed Ingram started at right guard for an offensive line that produced 395 yards and allowed 1 sack.

Sunday night

Tampa Bay Bucs 19, Dallas Cowboys 3

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 127 yards rushing on 21 carries, 2 catches for 10 yards, LB Devin White 8 tackles (6 solo) 2 TFL including 2 sacks, 1 PBU, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (2 targets) for 13 yards. Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox no stats.

Monday night (will be updated after game’s conclusion)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III. Seahawks: SS Jamal Adams, OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods.



