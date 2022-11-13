NFLSU Week 10: Jefferson, Peterson carry Vikings to comeback overtime win
Guess who said this?
“It felt like it was unreal. The big catches, the big moments when people are looking for you to make a play, that’s what I like most.”
Yes, that’s former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. He seems to turn in a spectacular performance weekly, but he was on a whole other level Sunday in the Vikings 33-30 comeback overtime victory at Buffalo.
Nine of Jefferson’s 10 catches resulted in first downs. He finished with a career-high 193 receiving yards and 1 TD.
The Vikings ended the game when former LSU defensive back Patrick Peterson made his second interception of the game.
Here what other Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 10:
Thursday night
Carolina Panthers 25, Atlanta Falcons 15
Panthers: CB Donte Jackson no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 catches (6 targets) for 53 yards and 1 TD, TE Stephen Sullivan (inactive list).
Sunday morning
Tampa Bay Bucs 21, Seattle Seahawks 16
Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 283 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods 4 tackles (4 solo), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).
Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 57 yards rushing and 1 TD on 14 carries, 1 catches (71 targets) for 1 yards, 0 of 1 passing for 0 yards and 1 interception, LB Devin White 9 tackles (8 solo), 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QB hits, 1 FF; WR Russell Gage (inactive list)
Sunday afternoon
Minnesota Vikings 33, Buffalo Bills 30 (overtime)
Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 10 catches (16 targets) for 193 receiving yards and 1 TD, CB Patrick Peterson 4 tackles, 3 solo, 2 PD, 2 interceptions), LB Danielle Hunter 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 481 yards and allowed 4 sacks.
Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 3 of 3 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (inactive list).
Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 30
Lions: DE Michael Brockers (inactive list), WR DJ Chark (injured reserve).
Kansas City Chiefs 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
Jaguars: DE Arden Key 2 tackles (2 solo), K’Lavon Chaisson (injured reserve).
Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 0 catches (2 targets) for 0 yards.
Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17
Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 1 FG, 2 of 2 extra points, S Grant Delpit 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, LB Deion Jones 9 tackles (3 solo), ½ sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that produced 297 yards total offense and allowed 3 sacks, CB Greedy Williams 1 tackle no stats, LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve).,
Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 0 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 3 of 5 extra points, LB Duke Riley 3 tackles (1 solo).
New York Giants 24, Houston Texans 16
Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 2 tackle (2 solo), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).
Giants: CB Cordale Flott no stats.
Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New Orleans Saints 10
Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, WR Jarvis Landry 3 cafches (6 targets) for 37 yards.
Tennessee Titans 17, Denver Broncos 10
Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offensive line that helped produce 313 yards and allowed 6 sacks.
Titans: CB Kristian Fulton (inactive list), FB/ST Tory Carter no stata, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).
Indianapolis Colts 25, Las Vegas Raiders 20
Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 3 catches (4 targets) for 43 yards and 1 TD, DE Tashawn Bower 1 tackle, DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list),
Green Bay Packers 31, Dallas Cowboys 28 (overtime)
Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list), LB Damone Clark (reserve/non-football injury list).
Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).
Arizona Cardinals 27, Los Angeles Rams 17
Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams no stats, DT Rashard Lawrence (injured reserve).
Sunday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad).
Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Commanders: OG Trai Turner, OT Saahdiq Charles
Open date: Ravens, Bengals, Patriots, Jets