Guess who said this?

“It felt like it was unreal. The big catches, the big moments when people are looking for you to make a play, that’s what I like most.”

Yes, that’s former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. He seems to turn in a spectacular performance weekly, but he was on a whole other level Sunday in the Vikings 33-30 comeback overtime victory at Buffalo.

Nine of Jefferson’s 10 catches resulted in first downs. He finished with a career-high 193 receiving yards and 1 TD.

The Vikings ended the game when former LSU defensive back Patrick Peterson made his second interception of the game.

Here what other Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 10:

Thursday night

Carolina Panthers 25, Atlanta Falcons 15

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 catches (6 targets) for 53 yards and 1 TD, TE Stephen Sullivan (inactive list).

Sunday morning

Tampa Bay Bucs 21, Seattle Seahawks 16

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 283 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods 4 tackles (4 solo), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 57 yards rushing and 1 TD on 14 carries, 1 catches (71 targets) for 1 yards, 0 of 1 passing for 0 yards and 1 interception, LB Devin White 9 tackles (8 solo), 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QB hits, 1 FF; WR Russell Gage (inactive list)

Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Vikings 33, Buffalo Bills 30 (overtime)

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 10 catches (16 targets) for 193 receiving yards and 1 TD, CB Patrick Peterson 4 tackles, 3 solo, 2 PD, 2 interceptions), LB Danielle Hunter 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 481 yards and allowed 4 sacks.

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 3 of 3 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (inactive list).

Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 30

Lions: DE Michael Brockers (inactive list), WR DJ Chark (injured reserve).

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 2 tackles (2 solo), K’Lavon Chaisson (injured reserve).

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 0 catches (2 targets) for 0 yards.

Miami Dolphins 39, Cleveland Browns 17

Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 1 FG, 2 of 2 extra points, S Grant Delpit 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, LB Deion Jones 9 tackles (3 solo), ½ sack, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that produced 297 yards total offense and allowed 3 sacks, CB Greedy Williams 1 tackle no stats, LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve).,

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 0 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 3 of 5 extra points, LB Duke Riley 3 tackles (1 solo).

New York Giants 24, Houston Texans 16

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 2 tackle (2 solo), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).

Giants: CB Cordale Flott no stats.

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New Orleans Saints 10

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, WR Jarvis Landry 3 cafches (6 targets) for 37 yards.

Tennessee Titans 17, Denver Broncos 10

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offensive line that helped produce 313 yards and allowed 6 sacks.

Titans: CB Kristian Fulton (inactive list), FB/ST Tory Carter no stata, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Indianapolis Colts 25, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 3 catches (4 targets) for 43 yards and 1 TD, DE Tashawn Bower 1 tackle, DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list),

Green Bay Packers 31, Dallas Cowboys 28 (overtime)

Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list), LB Damone Clark (reserve/non-football injury list).

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Arizona Cardinals 27, Los Angeles Rams 17

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams no stats, DT Rashard Lawrence (injured reserve).

Sunday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad).

Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders: OG Trai Turner, OT Saahdiq Charles

Open date: Ravens, Bengals, Patriots, Jets



