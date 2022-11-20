Former LSU Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals became the third fastest NFL player to reach 10,000 career passing yards Sunday.

Even better was the fact Burrow threw for 355 yards and four TDS in a hard-fought 37-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He engineered an 8-play, 93-yard TD drive late in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a two-TD lead.

Here’s what other Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 11`

Thursday night

Tennessee Titans 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 4 tackjes (3 solo), FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Ravens 13, Carolina Panthers 3

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 catches (6 targets) for 76 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan no stats.

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 12 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL, ½ sack, 1 QB hit.

Buffalo Bills 31, Cleveland Browns 23

Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 2 FG, 2 of 2 extra points, S Grant Delpit 6 tackles (4 solo), LB Deion Jones no stats, C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that produced 396 yards total offense and allowed 1 sack, CB Greedy Williams 2 tackles (2 solo), LB Jacob Phillips no stats.

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts, 6 of 6 field goals and 1 of 1 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (inactive list).

Washington Commanders 23, Houston Texans 10

Commanders: OG Trai Turner started and OT Saahdiq Charles was a reserve on an offensive line that produced 344 yards total offense and allowed no sacks.

Texans: CB Derek Stingley (inactive list), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list)

New England Patriots 10, New York Jets 3

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles (3 solo).

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 2 tackles (1 solo), CB Jalen Mills 1 tackle (1 solo). OL Chasen Hines was a reserve on an offensive line that helped produce 297 yards and allowed 6 sacks.

New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 PD, WR Jarvis Landry 3 catches (4 targets) for 33 yards and 1 TD.

Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 18

Lions: DE Michael Brockers no stats, WR DJ Chark 0 catches (1 target) for no yards.

Giants: CB Cordale Flott 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 PD

Las Vegas Raiders 22, Denver Broncos 16

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 1 catches (3 targets) for 33 yards, DE Tashawn Bower no stats, DL Neil Farrell Jr. 1 tackle (1 solo).

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offensive line that helped produce 320 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Dallas Cowboys 40, Minnesota Vikings 3

Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox 3 tackles (2 solo), LB Damone Clark (reserve/non-football injury list).

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 3 catches (5 targets) for 33 receiving yards, CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (5 solo), 2 PD, LB Danielle Hunter 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 QB hit, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce just 110 yards and allowed 7 sacks.

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Pittsburgh Steelers 30

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow. 24 of 39 for 355 passing yards, 4 TDs and 2 interceptions, 5 rushing yards on 4 carries, OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that produced 408 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad), WR Ja’Marr Chase (inactive list).

Sunday night

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Los Angeles Chargers 27

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 9 rushing yards on 2 carries

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve on an offensive line that helped produce 365 total offense yards and allowed 5 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad).

Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price.

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams, DT Rashard Lawrence.

Open date: Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Bucs