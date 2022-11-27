Another week and another milestone for the NFL pass-catching machine known as Justin Jefferson.

The former LSU wide receiver put on a show Thanksgiving night with 9 catches for 139 receiving yards and a TD in the Minnesota Vikings’ 33-26 victory over the New England Patriots.

In the process, Jefferson surpassed Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss for the most receiving yards in NFL history through a player's first three seasons. Jefferson’s acrobatic 37-yard second-quarter catch pushed him past Moss’ 4,109 yards.

Jefferson is now at 4,248 yards and counting.

"It means a lot," said Jefferson, who played alongside Moss’ son Thaddeus who was a starting tight end on LSU’s 2019 national championship team. "It means that my course of reaching to the Hall of Fame is near. But I'm just going to keep working, doing whatever it takes to make plays for this team. I love this team. I'd do anything for it. When the ball is in the air, it's mine."

That’s something Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins now understands.

"There were a couple of times where the ball is in the air, he is in the right position with who is defending him, but there's another player on his way, and his ability to not hear footsteps, to not alligator arm it, but bring it in and get popped," Cousins said after the win. "That's one of his many traits, that when that ball is up in the air, it's his ball and he's not going to allow somebody to come in and affect that."

Added Minnesota coach Kevin O’ Connell of Jefferson, “He’s one of absolutely the most special players I've ever been around as a player or coach. He tends to show up and be ready to go every time we put on the uniform and go out there," O'Connell said.

Here’s what all the Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 12:

Thanksgiving Day

Buffalo Bills, 28 Detroit Lions 25

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 2 of 3 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White no stats.

Lions: WR DJ Chark 2 catches (5 targets) for 16 yards and 1 TD, DE Michael Brockers (inactive list).

Dallas Cowboys 28, New York Giants 20

Giants: CB Cordale Flott 5 tackles (4 solo).

Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox no stats, LB Damone Clark (reserve/non-football injury list).

Minnesota Vikings 33, New England Patriots 26

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, CB Jalen Mills 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QB hit. OL Chasen Hines was a reserve on an offensive line that helped produce 409 yards and allowed 1 sack.

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 9 catches (11 targets) for 139 receiving yards and 1 TD, 1 of 1 for 11 passing yards, CB Patrick Peterson 2 tackles (2 solo), LB Danielle Hunter 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce just 358 yards and allowed 7 sacks.

Sunday afternoon

Carolina Panthers 23, Denver Broncos 10

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III (inactive list).

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 1 catch (3 targets) for 8 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan no stats.