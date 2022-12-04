On a day when former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals was reactivated after missing five games with a hairline hip fracture, his LSU and Cincinnati batterymate Joe Burrow worked his fourth quarter magic.

Burrow became the first QB to beat Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes three straight times as the Bengals came back from a 24-17 deficit to record a 27-24 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Burrow’s 8-yard TD pass to running back Chris Evans proved to be the game-winner. He finished the completing 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 46 yards and a TD on 11 carries.

Burrow credited his teammates for playing well in a pressure-situation.

"We have players that have been in these spots before,” Burrow said. "Whether it's college or last year, we've accumulated players that it matters to them. The character of these guys is what wins games down the stretch in December and January.

“They've done a great job of finding those guys; we have one of the best locker rooms I've been around. You feel the energy in the room every single day. We have the utmost faith in one another. If one unit isn't playing great, the other one will step up and make plays."

Here’s what all the Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 13:

Thursday night

Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 10

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 PD. LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 1 of 1 field goals and 3 of 3 extra points.

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 10 tackles (3 solo), 1 QB hit, OL Chasen Hines was a reserve on an offensive line that helped produce 242 yards and allowed 1 sack, CB Jalen Mills (inactive list).

Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Ravens 10, Denver Broncos 9

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III (injured reserve list).

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL.

Detroit Lions 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 3 tackles (2 solo), K’Lavon Chaisson (injured reserve list).

Lions: WR DJ Chark 5 catches (6 targets) for 98 yards and 1 TD, DE Michael Brockers (inactive list).

Cleveland Browns 27, Houston Texans 14

Browns: PK Cade York 2 of 2 FG, 3 of 3 extra points, S Grant Delpit 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 PD, LB Deion Jones 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, DB Greedy Williams 3 tackles (1 solo), LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve list), C Ethan Pocic (injured reserve list).

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (inactive list), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).

Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Jets 22

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 7 catches (11 targets) for 45 receiving yards and 1 TD, 11 rushing yards on 2 carries, CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (2 solo), LB Danielle Hunter 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 PD,1 QB hit, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 287 yards and allowed 2 sacks.

Washington Commanders 20, New York Giants 20 in overtime

Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles was a reserve on an offense that produced 411 yards total offense and allowed 5 sacks. OG Trai Turner (inactive list).

Giants: CB Cordale Flott 2 tackles (1 solo).

Philadelphia Eagles 35, Tennessee Titans 10

Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 1 tackles (1 solo), FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Seattle Seahawks 27, Los Angeles Rams 23

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 438 yards and allowed 4 sacks, DT Al Woods 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).

San Francisco 49ers 33, Miami Dolphins 17

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 1 of 1 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points, LB Duke Riley 2 tackles (1 solo).

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price (inactive list).

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Kansas City Chiefs 24

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (injured reserve).

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow. 25 of 31 for 286 passing yards, 2 TDs, 46 rushing yards on 11 carries and 1 TD, WR Ja’Marr Chase 7 catches (8 targets) for 97 yards, OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that produced 431 yards and allowed 1 sack, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Las Vegas Raiders 27, Los Angeles Chargers 20

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve on an offensive that produced 386 yards total offense and allowed 5 sacks., DL Breiden Fehoko 2 tackles (1 solo).

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 1 catches (3 targets) for 32 yards, DE Tashawn Bower no stats, DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list).

Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 19

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Pittsburgh Steelers 19, Atlanta Falcons 16

No LSU players on either team.

Sunday night

Dallas Cowboys 54, Indianapolis Colts 19

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark 3 tackles (2 solo), LB Jabril Cox no stats.

Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu, WR Jarvis Landry.

Bucs: LB Devin White, WR Russell Gage

Open dates: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers